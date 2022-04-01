‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Possible Meredith Move Could Kill Bailey, Fans Call It ‘A Little Overboard’

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 74 Views

Grey’s Anatomy could have a big change with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) leaving Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. But a sneak peek shows that Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) won’t let her go without a fight and could kill her.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Road Trippin.”]

Source link

About James

Check Also

7 easy hairstyles for women with little or very fine hair that you can wear daily

to comb a fine hair, nothing like betting on certain easy hairstyles on a daily …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved