‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Possible Meredith Move Could Kill Bailey, Fans Call It ‘A Little Overboard’

Grey’s Anatomy could have a big change with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) leaving Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. But a sneak peek shows that Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) won’t let her go without a fight and could kill her.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Road Trippin.”]

Meredith Gray could leave the Grey-Sloan Memorial

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will Dr. Richard Webber Give Up Surgery Forever?

Meredith took a side job at the start of season 18. She was hired by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) in Minnesota to lead a team to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. He himself was sick with the disease and wanted Meredith to cure him.

Meredith agreed to work in Minnesota two days a week. She also started dating Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), for which she has spent even more time in the state dating.

Dr. Hamilton had his groundbreaking surgery in “Legacy.” But he’s not ready to let Meredith go. He asked her to become director of the Gray Center and Chief of General Surgery. Meredith is considering it.

Meredith’s Potential Move Could Kill Bailey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith and Nick took a big step in their relationship

Nick met Meredith’s children to help her consider whether life in Minnesota would be right for them. “Road Trippin’” showed Meredith sick at home with Zola (Aniela Gumbs). In the end, Meredith revealed her job offer to him and asked how she would feel if they moved. “I would follow you anywhere,” Zola told him.

There seems to be nothing stopping Meredith from moving. But the sneak peek of the upcoming episode “Put It to the Test” shows that Bailey isn’t happy about the potential change.

“They’re trying to poach Meredith Grey!” Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) screams. “This show raised you! I raised you!” Bailey yells at Meredith. She then starts grabbing her chest like she’s having a heart attack.

Miranda Bailey had a heart attack before

​​RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Why Meredith Sold Derek’s Dream House

This wouldn’t be Bailey’s first heart attack. She had one in the season 14 episode “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper”. Miranda became so stressed with the hospital and Ben Warren (Jason George) becoming a firefighter that she suffered a heart attack.

Miranda obviously survived, so there’s hope she survives this too. Fans shared their reaction to the teaser on Reddit.

“Bailey fired Meredith. Why is she having a heart attack because she’s leaving? a fan asked.

“I know Meredith is the sun or whatever but Bailey having a heart attack at the thought of losing Meredith is a bit of a stretch,” one fan wrote.

“I think it has more to do with the hospital that she has spent her entire professional career guiding, facing the loss of her residency program while she is struggling due to a shortage of doctors and could lose her most famous surgeon, that more earns money and attracts students. ”, answered another person. “I think Richard would have thrown a tantrum if something like this happened during his tenure. Also, I don’t think he actually has a heart attack, it just seemed like a dramatic cut for a trailer to me.”

Someone else had an interesting theory. “Bailey has a heart attack and she can’t be boss anymore, so the job goes to Meredith and she stays?” one person guessed.

Fans will have to wait and see how Bailey’s medical emergency plays out. “Put It to the Test” airs April 7, 2022 on ABC.