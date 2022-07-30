Grey’s Anatomy: premiere date and everything you need to know about season 19

fans of Grey’s Anatomy have reason to celebrate since it was officially confirmed when the premiere of the season 19 on ABC. The new installment of the medical drama will premiere next October 6 in United States.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, loved by audiences around the world,” said Dana Walden, president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television.

“Whether watching it live on ABC, streaming on Hulu or streaming globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation. We have tremendous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new untold stories,” Walden added.

Shonda Rhimes, for her part, was very excited about the possibility of “continuing to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season.”

The new doctors who join the series

season 19 of Grey’s Antomy will have many new faces. While everything will continue to revolve around Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), a new breed of surgical residents will join the Gray Sloan Memorial team. At the end of season 18, the surgical residents were sent home so the show could start over with a bunch of young doctors.

The actress alexis floyd, who was prominently featured in the “Inventing Anne” series, will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Gray Sloan. The description of the character indicates that she is a funny, very intelligent woman with a complicated family dynamic. “She grew up in Seattle, but she never wanted to work at Gray Sloan due to a painful personal history with the hospital,” she stated from the production of the medical drama.

AlexisFloyd.

will also be added Adelaide Kaneknown for the series Reign, who will play Jules Millin, a resident who was “raised by drug-addled artists/hippies and somehow became the only adult in the family. As always she had to take care of herself and from her parents, she can be a bit bossy, but her heart is always in the right place.

Adelaide Kane.

Midori Francis will play Mika Yasuda, “a middle daughter with eight siblings. She’s used to being overlooked and underestimated, and she uses it to her advantage. Mika has to deal with crippling student loans from medical school, but it’s brave and confident that she can make it through the show and come out on top.”

Midori Francis.

While the actor Niko Terho He will play Lucas Adams, who is the charming black sheep of his family. Likeable to death, he has a great mind, but he doesn’t have the same grades. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, like many of his family who have come before him, but he’ll have to stop relying on his people skills and get to work”, completes the description of the character.

Niko Terho.

