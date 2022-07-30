Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy: premiere date and everything you need to know about season 19

fans of Grey’s Anatomy have reason to celebrate since it was officially confirmed when the premiere of the season 19 on ABC. The new installment of the medical drama will premiere next October 6 in United States.

Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, loved by audiences around the world,” said Dana Walden, president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television.

