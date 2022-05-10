‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reaches chapter 400 on Disney Plus

There are series that accompany us during what seems like a lifetime and others that literally achieve it. There are few fictions that endure enjoying good health for many seasons but the reality is that it is possible, although the examples are few. In fact, there is a record that only five fictions belonging to the prime time slot have managed to overcome: the barrier of 400 episodes. Yes, as incredible as it may seem, there are exactly five series in the world that have managed to exceed that round number of broadcasts. the lucky ones are The Simpsons, Doctor Who, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the most special for the Spanish public, Tell me how it happenedwhich reached its 400th chapter on the broadcast of Thursday, May 28, 2022. However, there is still another title that has entered this list, placing itself as the fifth fiction ‘over 400’, the long-running series of doctors Grey’s Anatomy.

For this reason, the fiction produced and created by Shonda Rhimes, with Ellen Pompeo as the main protagonist, has celebrated this curious achievement in style. The current team that is part of fiction, both in the technical and artistic fields, has met, as they have shared on their social networks, to toast the success, still palpable, of Grey’s Anatomy. In its 18th season, fiction continues to keep millions of viewers around the world loyal. In fact, in Spain we can continue to enjoy the stories of Meredith Gray and her colleagues at the Gray Sloan Memorial hospital through Disney Plus.

Therefore, to celebrate with the great family of Grey’s Anatomy the broadcast of its 400th chapter, which corresponds to the last of season 18 (in our country we will be able to see it on Wednesday, May 25 on Disney Plus), we propose an exercise in nostalgia. We have compiled images of the main actors of the series, from those who starred in the first seasons to those who lead the cast today, to see their evolution and review their career. We advance a curiosity, only three of the actors who started the series in 2005 are still at the foot of the canyon 17 years later. Do you want to know what happened to the entire cast of Grey’s Anatomy? Find out!