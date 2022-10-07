Grey’s Anatomy: Revealed the reason that will distance Meredith Gray in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy premieres its 19th season on ABC this Thursday. This will be an atypical installment for the long-running medical drama, as Meredith Gray will not be on screen all the time as the main character. Now, the showrunner explains how they wrote her exit.

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere this Thursday, October 6, season 19. The longest-running medical drama on television will air again with different stories, new characters and a reboot that will mark another era for the hit show that debuted on screen in 2005 via ABC. (Season 19 spoilers)

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy has included new characters that will star in the series after the departure of its main face, Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Although at the end of the previous installment many thought that she would continue to be at the forefront of the drama’s stories, it was at the beginning of last summer when it was announced that she would only appear in 8 episodes as interim boss after the unexpected resignation of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Ever since fans learned of Ellen Pompeo’s reduced role in Grey’s Anatomy season 19, they’ve been wondering what Meredith Gray’s reasons for walking away from the hospital where she trained for all these years will be. Although it is well known that her interpreter is embarking on a new project of Hulu With a leading role and as an executive producer, the showrunner revealed this Thursday how the character’s exit is written.

“When you have a woman who has a job that she loves, a career that she loves, a man that she loves, what is it that might take her out of the main narrative? And my answer to that is: her children,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told Variety. “Something happens with your children that changes the course of your plans for your life.”

In season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, it appears that Meredith Gray will make the decision to leave and leave his job at the hospital for a matter related to one of his three children . However, what is not known is if she will leave her iconic Seattle home. Fans should stay tuned because it will be the new episodes that will reveal it.

Meredith Gray’s departure from the screen with season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, will be related to one of her children

Ellen Pompeo will not be on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 full-time, but will continue to use her voice-over to narrate the show’s upcoming stories, while remaining on as an executive producer. A role that she has been playing on the show for a long time.

Season previews show Meredith at the Gray Sloan welcoming the new residents played by Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane Y Harry Shum Jr.). Let’s remember that the hospital’s educational program was closed at the end of the last installment, but with its reopening another generation will be arriving, one that will be making history during the long-awaited premiere.