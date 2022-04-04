‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Richard Flood knows fans would have liked to see more of what ‘could have been’ with Meredith and Hayes

Many fans were surprised when Grey’s Anatomy he returned from his season 18 mid-season hiatus and managed not to kill anyone. However, fans were equally stunned when they realized it still meant the end of the line for Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) instead of the much-rumored Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Hayes and Hunt survived the car accident in the midseason finale in December, but the medical drama still used the event to write Hayes off the show. As Hayes is about to leave the car, Hunt confesses that she has been supplying veterans with medication to help them end their lives with dignity. While that’s legal in some areas, it’s not Seattle where Hunt and Owen practice. Hayes must decide to become an accomplice by learning the information or denouncing Hunt.

Instead of either of those options, Hayes chooses door number three and quits at the end of Episode 9 to move his family back to Ireland.

Richard Flood is happy with the ‘natural ending’ of his time on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Although Hayes does not die, his character continues Gray it’s probably over forever. She can’t practice in the United States without being an accomplice to Hunt in the future and, as she explained to Hunt earlier in Episode 9, she can’t put her children in danger of having their only living father incarcerated.

Many fans thought the exit was abrupt, but Flood says he didn’t see himself in the medical drama for much longer anyway. “Having three years on the show felt right to me, and I think the character arc with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great,” Flood told Deadline.

Flood has not confirmed any future plans beyond playing McWidow in the Gray universe, but we’re not likely to see him in a couple of thickets again anytime soon. “I’m always looking forward to seeing what else is out there and trying to stretch myself in different directions and doing different kinds of TV and movies,” the actor said.

What ‘could have been’ with Meredith and Hayes is now officially off the table

Although Flood has her closure with the series, she knows some fans weren’t ready to let go of the potential romance between her character and Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

Gray and Hayes’ budding relationship was just beginning to heat up in season 16 when the covid-19 pandemic hit the real world and dramatically impacted the fictional world of Grey-Sloan. Meredith spent most of season 17 in a hospital bed fighting for her life against coronavirus, with what was left of her romantic relationship with Hayes fizzling out at the start of season 18. The show also reintroduced Dr. Nick Marsh ( Scott Speedman) as Meredith’s father. renewed love interest at the start of the current season, further complicating the path forward for MerHayes.

Flood knows that fans would want to see if there was a future for the two of them if he had stayed on the show. “I suppose you are wondering if they would have gotten together, right? If they had been put together correctly, it would have worked,” Flood said in the Deadline interview. “I think the fans would have liked to see more of what that dynamic could have been, certainly that’s the response I’m getting, but it’s really not for me to say.”

Fans aren’t happy that Hayes is gone, or happy with Nick as his replacement.

Ellen Pompeo and Richard Flood as Meredith Gray and Cormac ‘McWidow’ Hayes in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images

Flood said he’s happy to let the writers make the right decisions for the show, but fans aren’t so convinced. In fact, many of them expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision for Hayes to leave.

“You did merhayes so BAD. for what reason??” an Instagram commenter wondered. Another wrote: “Wasted story and character,” alluding to the chemistry MerHayes had built over three seasons. Another fan on Twitter seems to sum up most of the commenters’ opinions: “I think Hayes and Gray should have gotten together. That made a hell of a lot more sense than the guy from Minnesota. I’m not feeling it at all. #mcwidow all of them [sic] way!”

It’s clear that if Scott Speedman wants to continue in his role as Nick Marsh, and Meredith’s love interest, he’ll have to win over the embittered MerHayes contingent. That said, the show continues to build on that love story despite fan protests. In episode 13, Marsh returns home with Meredith to meet her three children, a huge step forward for their relationship. Now that Hayes is out of the picture for good, it’s time to see if Meredith will have anything lasting with Nick.