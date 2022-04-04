Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Richard Flood knows fans would have liked to see more of what ‘could have been’ with Meredith and Hayes

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Many fans were surprised when Grey’s Anatomy he returned from his season 18 mid-season hiatus and managed not to kill anyone. However, fans were equally stunned when they realized it still meant the end of the line for Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) instead of the much-rumored Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

Hayes and Hunt survived the car accident in the midseason finale in December, but the medical drama still used the event to write Hayes off the show. As Hayes is about to leave the car, Hunt confesses that she has been supplying veterans with medication to help them end their lives with dignity. While that’s legal in some areas, it’s not Seattle where Hunt and Owen practice. Hayes must decide to become an accomplice by learning the information or denouncing Hunt.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how beautiful Carmen Villalobos looks at 38 years old

2 mins ago

She is the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt and this is what she thinks about Angelina Jolie

4 mins ago

Kanye West receives emotional congratulations from his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, after his triumph at the Grammys

13 mins ago

Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button