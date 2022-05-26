Grey’s Anatomy: Sarah Drew confirmed what we suspected about the future of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for its 20th installment on ABC, while the season 18 finale will be paving the way for fans to see the rebirth of the medical drama. A huge change that could happen without Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey.

May 25, 2022 10:27 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 through the transmission chain ABC; and since then, with the conclusion of each installment, fans have become accustomed to seeing explosive endings and it seems that the end of season 18, which will hit the screens this Thursday, May 26, follows the same path. A reinvention of the long-running show is coming this week according to SarahDrew.

A big change is coming for Grey’s Anatomy with the final episode of season 18

During the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, fans have witnessed the chaos that took over the hospital, especially in the most recent episodes. Dr Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) implemented his method with the purpose of improving the training program, but it did not turn out as expected. Which means it could be the closing of a stage at Gray Sloan.

The end of the eighteenth installment of Grey’s Anatomy also has Dr. Owen Hunt under threat (Kevin McKidd) when a military patient exposes his or her illegal contribution to the death of a veteran. To be sure, this week’s conclusion won’t shy away from the narrative drama that could transform things by taking it to a very different point than how the long-running series has been viewed.

The season finale of Grey’s Anatomy will feature the return of April Kepner (SarahDrew) alongside Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams), as announced a few weeks ago. So far, the reason why they will be back has not been revealed, but both characters will probably be immersed in the changes that come to the fictional hospital in Seattle.

Gray Sloan’s fate will be revealed in the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale. The two-episode conclusion will end the possibility of an unprecedented transformation in the ABC drama. as revealed by Sarah Drew when she said the plot could have big consequences for the future of the hit show that continues to command ratings.

There’s a Chance Ellen Pompeo Is Off-Screen With Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

This week, Ellen Pompeo hinted that major changes are coming to Grey’s Anatomy. The interpreter of Meredith Grey, stated that there is a possibility that the program that she stars in from the first episode of season 1, could return to the screen in another way; without his character and with younger doctors who can lead the series in his absence .

Remember that Meredith Gray is about to leave Gray Sloan to leave Seattle for Minnesota. This could be announcing the departure of Ellen Pompeo from Grey’s Anatomy to make way for another character in the leading role of the ABC series. It is likely that the surgeon will remain off screen for some time, with the purpose of studying if the program really works without her.