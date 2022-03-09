Grey’s Anatomy: Sarah Drew Discussed Returning to ABC’s Medical Drama as April

Grey’s Anatomy first introduced Sarah Drew as April Kepner in season 6. Fans learned the character’s entire history until she left with the fourteenth installment. Now, the actress referred to whether or not she is willing to return to the ABC series.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, currently airing its 18th season and expected to return to fans’ screens by the end of the year, with the renewed nineteenth installment via the transmission chain ABC.

Sarah Drew Opens Up About Whether or Not She Will Return To Grey’s Anatomy As April Kepner

Throughout its entire career, Grey’s Anatomy has presented a large number of characters, whose fascinating stories made the series created by Shonda Rhimes one of the most watched in the world. Most of them left over time and few have returned as guests on the program.

Let’s remember that season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy was one of the most atypical installments that the drama has presented in its entire history. Due to the narrative related to Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and her convalescence due to covid-19, the series brought back characters from the past such as Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), Mark Sloan (eric dane) and George O’Malley (TR Knight).

But the previous installment of Grey’s Anatomy was not only responsible for bringing back deceased characters in past seasons. After leaving her character April Kepner in 2018, SarahDrew reappeared in the long-running drama as a special guest for her character to reunite with her ex-husband Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and then left.

Grey’s Anatomy fans know that the Season 17 storyline could have lit the fire again between April and Jackson. And although the drama did not show it on screen, the door was practically left open to continue the arc of these two important characters at some point.

Sarah Drew admits she will never rule out returning as April Kepner to Grey’s Anatomy

Let’s remember that Jesse Williams recently admitted in an interview that he could return in the future of Grey’s Anatomy or in any other program immersed in the same universe. Now, the question was for Drew through a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, where the interpreter of April Kepner also assured that she would be open to making a return to the ABC medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been wondering if the actress would return to the medical drama again. While chatting with ET, she first reflected on her most recent return to the series, which saw her character divorce her and move to Boston to be with Jackson and her daughter, saying it was a beautiful experience. This Drew said about her return: