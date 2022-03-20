Grey’s Anatomy: Scandal on set by member who falsified stories for the series

Grey’s Anatomy is currently going through a controversial situation after apparently one of the cast members of ABC’s long-running drama used alleged stories experienced in his real life to show them on screen.

March 19, 2022 2:49 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, currently airing on network television ABC with its season 18. Renewed for a next installment, surely the series that follows the character of Ellen PompeoMeredith Grey, will keep millions of viewers hooked with the fascinating stories that have accustomed them since it debuted in 2005.

Grey’s Anatomy writer who also acted as a nurse, narrated stories as her own when they were apparently experienced by her wife in reality

Grey’s Anatomy’s engaging storytelling has always been a key element of the show. In addition to the quality of interpretation of each of its characters, the stories presented on screen are largely one of the attractions that have captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

On the ABC series, some of these stories are the brainchild of the writing staff behind the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. However, there are others that the series has included in its narrative that are taken from real life, and brought to the screens of fans with the touch of authenticity that characterizes the hit show.

And is that speaking of true stories, this week a scandal arose on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, after one of the members of the production team of the medical drama, apparently involved in taking real life events as his own, for later bring them into the narrative of the ABC series.

It turns out that a Grey’s Anatomy writer is currently under investigation by Disney’s human resources department for apparently misrepresenting stories as her own and experienced by her in real life, when they actually belong to someone else. This member of the production, she wrote one of the most forceful episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in 2019, the 19th of season 15 which was titled “Silent All These Years”, where she also acted as a nurse.

Elisabeth Finch wrote Grey’s Anatomy season 15 episode 19 where she herself appeared as a nurse

Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has been suspended while Disney investigates whether she fabricated past ailments and a history of abuse that became pivotal storylines in ABC’s hit medical drama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s legal department is also trying to determine if any of the elements of the writer’s alleged past were experienced by her.

This certainly suggests that Disney requires permission to narrate any real-life story in the drama Grey’s Anatomy, which is endorsed by the affected person who experienced it. In Finch’s case, she apparently took on the experiences of his wife Jennifer Beyer (whom he is currently divorcing according to Finch’s attorney) and brought them onto the show without his permission.