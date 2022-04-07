Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: ABC sets farewell date for medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy advances each week with new stories from season 18, as it heads towards the finale on ABC. The network confirmed the release date of the last episode of this installment of the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo.

April 07, 2022 6:37 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television, currently airing its 18th season on network television. ABC on Thursdays each week, as he nears the end of this part of the story that has Dr. Meredith Gray at its center (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the staff that makes life at Gray Sloan.

ABC sets release date for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale

Amid rumors of its early conclusion, Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed by ABC for Season 19. It’s nearly two decades of riveting stories packed with romance and drama, and it would be hard to believe the end could be near, despite the statements of Pompeo, who previously indicated that the series is running out of interesting narratives.

It was in January that the series was greenlit for at least one more installment on ABC, after its lead star Ellen Pompeo signed on for season 19. The renewal for the 2022-2023 season came as a real surprise to loyal viewers. after the interpreter of Meredith affirmed that she was considering departing from the character she has given life to since 2005.

What is certain is that Grey’s Anatomy is airing with the final episodes of season 18, while ABC this week unveiled the season finale lineup including the long-running medical drama. The date of the last episode of the current installment, was set for Thursday May 26 with a two-hour close beginning at 8 pm ET.

The final episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will air Thursday, May 26 on ABC.

In addition to Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy also stars Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr., the only three members of the original cast to remain in the medical drama. Along with them, with season 19 they are expected to return Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt Camilla Ludington as Jo Wilson Catherine Scorson like Amelia Shepherd, among other characters that are part of this fascinating story.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans will get another look at Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery, who is scheduled to appear in the episode that will air on May 5. The announcement was made this week, but it is not yet clear what her story will be and in how many more episodes of season 18 will the iconic character be present, who was seen returning at the beginning of the current installment.