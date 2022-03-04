Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Actor Richard Flood Says Goodbye to Medical Drama

After several theories from fans of the show, the popular and beloved actor Richard Flood has said goodbye to the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy after three years of participation, and has explained the reason.

Since last week, fans of Grey’s Anatomy They were talking about the insinuations that the program and the actor of Dr. Cormac Hayes were making, Richard Floodof her possible departure from the medical drama in season 18. However, the 10th episode of this March 3 has confirmed the sad news and the star has revealed the reason why she left.

In the previous episode of the medical drama, viewers were not only shocked by the deaths and unexpected twists the show showed, but also by the resignation of Dr. Cormac Hayes, after announcing his intention to return to Ireland. However, some fans thought that things would not happen and would seek to create a new story that would make him stay with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). But, in the chapter of this March 3 of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, the sad departure of the character and the actor from him has been confirmed forever.

During episode 10 viewers watched as Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raven) continued her search to find out what happened in the car after she left, leading her to suspect an argument or accident between Cormac and Owen (Kevin McKidd). But, before then, Owen reveals that he had been helping terminally ill war veterans who wanted to end their lives, which led to his decision.

The secrecy forced Hayes’s hand when he opted to resign from Gray Sloan, faced with the dilemma of having to denounce his friend or become an accomplice. However, during for Deadline with the actor Richard Flood after the end of the episode, he revealed the reasons why he was leaving the medical drama.

“Having three years on the show felt good to me,”

“But, I think the character arc with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. He was very happy that everyone felt the same way.”

Recall that Flood first appeared in Grey’s Anatomy in the middle of season 16 and was promoted to regular from season 17. Creating a great sentimental connection with Meredith, something that all the viewers of the medical drama hoped to see possible.

Interestingly, in the last scenes of the episode, in the parking lot, Teddy begged Cormac to tell him what her husband Owen wouldn’t say about the recent car accident they had. But, since Owen had essentially saved Hayes’s life, she kept her lips tight about what he was doing with the veterans, simply telling him, “Bye, Altman.”

As for what could have happened between Cormac and Meredith, the actor assured that, if he had stayed in the medical drama, perhaps the two characters would have gotten together again. Something that would have been very interesting for fans looking to see what that dynamic could have been. It only remains to wait to see the development of the last 5 episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy and the possibility of another installment.