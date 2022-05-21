Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Fans Blame Owen Hunt for This Couple’s Breakup

Grey’s Anatomy is moving toward its 18th season finale on ABC. And with the episode airing this week, the medical drama featured the unexpected breakup of a couple. The fans were upset and began to blame Owen Hunt for his recklessness.

Grey’s Anatomythe broadcast network’s long-running medical drama ABCaired last Thursday with episode 18 of the eighteenth season, while fans prepare to receive the last two installments on their screens on May 26, to conclude this part of the story that follows the life of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the rest of the staff who work at Gray Sloan. (Spoilers for episode 18)

Fans believe that Owen Hunt is to blame for the breakup of a couple in the 18th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy

The successful ABC series returned this week presenting a plot that dealt with a dinner Meredith introduced Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Ellen Pompeo’s character is determined to leave the hospital where she grew up professionally. The surgeon, she accepted the job in Minnesota but we will have to wait until the end to know if she will really leave.

In the season 18 episode titled “Stronger Than Hate,” Grey’s Anatomy featured the breakup no one expected. A romantic couple has broken up and fans of the ABC series have taken to Reddit to express their emotions towards Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), the sole culprit for the recent breakup.

Earlier in season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, fans saw Amelia Shepherd (Catherine Scorson) starting a relationship with Kai Bartley (ER Fightmaster). However, this week it appears the brief romance came to an end after Owen Hunt’s comments over dinner caused some viewers of the ABC drama to feel uncomfortable.

Kai and Amelia broke up on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 18

It turns out that Amelia brought Kai as her guest to Meredith’s dinner. And although there was no drama between them and Link (Chris Carmac), it was Owen Hunt who provoked the unexpected reaction of the character of Fightmaster, when he asked him if he wanted to have children at some point. His answer was no, because his medical career is his baby.

Immediately, Owen tells Kai that he had heard that from Amelia before Scout, the child she has with Link, was born. That was what led Kai to clarify with her partner that she did not want to have children because her personal and professional life came first. Scorsone’s character was surprised by the reaction and fans not so much by Owen’s unwelcome comment.

“Owen got into Kai’s head,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “way to get past Owen.”

“Ummmmm wtf Owen not everyone wants a kid,” another fan pointed out. “He knows (Cristina) and he still does not realize that it is a sensitive issue,” someone else replied.