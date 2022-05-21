Entertainment

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Final Preview Shows Return of a Fan-Favorite Couple

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

TL;RD:

  • the preview for Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale teases an appearance by “Japril”.
  • The final two episodes of Season 18 will have a lot riding on Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.
  • The preview reminds us that Meredith Grey’s future is up in the air.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is nearing its two-part finale, and the preview suggests that it will bring back a fan-favorite couple before it ends. Of course, the couple will be drawn into the high-stakes drama currently unfolding at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. It looks like the fate of the hospital residency show will be up in the air for the next two episodes. And Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) will also have to make decisions about her personal future.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tom Holland actor Zendaya: Unrecognizable! Tom Holland surprised his fans with his new look | Trends

7 mins ago

Relive Laura Bozzo’s reaction to not being nominated

18 mins ago

Proud of your achievements

19 mins ago

Controversy over Poncho Zuleta’s harassment of Karen Lizarazo in full concert

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button