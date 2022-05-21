‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Final Preview Shows Return of a Fan-Favorite Couple

TL;RD:

the preview for Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale teases an appearance by “Japril”.

The final two episodes of Season 18 will have a lot riding on Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The preview reminds us that Meredith Grey’s future is up in the air.

Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is nearing its two-part finale, and the preview suggests that it will bring back a fan-favorite couple before it ends. Of course, the couple will be drawn into the high-stakes drama currently unfolding at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. It looks like the fate of the hospital residency show will be up in the air for the next two episodes. And Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) will also have to make decisions about her personal future.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Finale Will Bring Back ‘Japril’

ABC preview for both episodes. Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale brings back Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew). The couple left Seattle together in Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, moving to Boston with Harriet and Matthew. It’s unclear if the pair rekindled their romance from there, but previews of “Out for Blood” and “You Are the Blood” suggest that fans will have a chance to catch up with them after their absence.

Of course, the duo may not talk much as they will be embroiled in the drama unfolding at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. The institution’s residency program hangs in the balance heading into the end of season 18, and things look worrisome in the preview.

Can the characters save the training program they hold dear? For the good of all of them, and ours, we hope so.

The ending preview shows that Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital is in trouble.

The preview of the Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale teases the return of “Japril,” but that’s where the positivity ends. The first look at “Out for Blood” and “You Are the Blood” also shows Gray Sloan doctors fighting for his residency program. Jackson and April have likely returned to help in that effort. But from the looks of it, things are not going his way.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) wonders aloud if they’re being “shut down.” And the entire mood of the preview seems somber, with everyone holding their breath for a decision.

That’s not the only thing that has Gray Sloan doctors nervous, either. The end of the promotional images shows Jackson confronting Meredith about her future, and they may not agree on what’s best.

Will Meredith Gray Stay Past ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18?

In addition to showing returning characters and high stakes, the preview of Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale sees Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) making a big decision about her career. Meredith will have to decide if she wants to continue working at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, and it sounds like she’s seriously considering leaving Seattle.

Jackson doesn’t seem thrilled with his choice, and makes it known in promotional images. Will he convince her to stay? With Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 already confirmed, it’s hard to see things going any other way.

The Grey’s Anatomy The season 18 finale airs on ABC on May 26 at 8pm EST. Watch the preview of the next episodes on YouTube of TVPromos.

