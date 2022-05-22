Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Finale Trailer Confirms Jackson and April’s Return

Grey’s Anatomy wraps up its 18th season next week with a two-hour finale, as the situation at Gray Sloan heats up. The promotional trailer for the last two episodes confirms the return of Jackson Avery and April Kepner, and Owen is in serious trouble.

Grey’s Anatomythe long-running medical drama will be concluding the story of season 18 when the next two episodes air next Thursday, May 26 through the broadcast network. ABC. A pair of installments that coincide with a major milestone for the show, the 400th milestone in the series’ entire history that began in 2005. (Spoilers for episodes 19 and 20)

Trailer Confirms Jackson Avery and April Kepner Are Back for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Finale

The series starring Ellen Pompeo has been very successful. Meredith is determined to leave Gray Sloan to take over as medical director in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the epic finale of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be marked by the return of Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and April Kepner (SarahDrew), who have been working together on the Katherine Fox Foundation.

The reason for Jackson and April’s return to Gray Sloan is still unclear. There could be multiple reasons including the shortage situation at the hospital or Meredith’s departure, but one that is worrying fans could be the health of her mother Katherine Avery (Debbie Allen), who has been battling cancer for some time.

There’s been talk of a Jackson and April spin-off, and the appearance of both characters with the two-hour season 18 finale could be an indication that the door will be left open for an upcoming series. With the conclusion of this part of the story of the ABC series, the Gray Sloan is clearly in danger as revealed by the official synopses of the final episodeswhich could lead to staff making important decisions.

On the other hand, the trailer shows Owen Hunt in deep trouble for the help he has been giving to war veterans. Surely the consequences could be a burden to the character of Kevin McKidd by risking his professional career and going to prison.

Although the preview does not reveal any cliffhanger with the end of season 18. Grey’s Anatomy fans are sure that something could happen at the end of the closure of the story, since it is a drama used to generating huge impacts in the audience at the end of each installment.