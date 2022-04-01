Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Jessica Capshaw on-set photo and Arizona’s return

Grey’s Anatomy is moving forward with its 18th season on ABC, and as fans await the return of some characters from the past before the installment concludes, it seems that wish is coming true, at least with Arizona Robbins, as Jessica Capshaw appeared in the set.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical series of all time on television, which premiered in 2005 and has been on the air for almost two decades, bringing the best television drama to fans’ screens and bringing back great characters. who made history on the hit show.

Jessica Capshaw appeared alongside Camilla Luddington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Transmission Chain Series ABCduring all this time has kept millions of fans around the world hooked, not only because of the fascinating stories and the diversity of its narrative, but also because of the quality of interpretation of each of its characters, which throughout the career from Grey’s Anatomy have made their mark on the hearts of viewers, who hail their return season after season.

With the arrival of season 17 that aired only last year, Grey’s Anatomy fans witnessed the return of several of them. While Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) was bedridden at Gray Sloan due to covid-19, supernaturally they were back patrick dempsey as Derek Shepherd TR Knight as George O’Malley Chyler Leigh as Lexie Gray and eric dane like Mark Sloan.

At the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, another character from the medical drama’s past who also delighted loyal fans with her return was April Kepner. Sarah Drew’s character appeared as a special guest in the penultimate episode of the last installment, with the purpose of taking Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

With the arrival of the 18th season of the long-running series, another who was back with the premiere was Meredith’s mother, Ellis Grey, of the actress kate bulton. Later, Derek Shepherd’s ex-wife, Addison Montgomery (kate walsh), appearing in several episodes with an emotional story alongside the character of Ellen Pompeo and her three children.

Jessica Capshaw on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Set Hints at Arizona Robbins Return to ABC Drama

And it is that the fans of Grey’s Anatomy have also been waiting for a long time that Jessica Capshaw reprise her role as Arizona Robbins, whose story and complicated romance with Callie Torres from Sarah Ramirez, is one of the most memorable of the ABC series. At the beginning of January, Sofia’s interpreter, Eva Ariel Binderthe shared daughter of Capshaw and Ramirez’s characters, congratulated the medical drama on its renewal for season 19, while also announcing that big surprises were to come.

Now, the wish of Grey’s Anatomy fans seems to be coming true. While it hasn’t been announced that Ramirez will return as Callie Torres with the show’s 18th season, Jessica Capshaw recently appeared on the set of the series hinting at her return as Arizona Robbins, according to a photo posted on Instagram by Camilla Ludingtonwho plays Jo Wilson, with the following caption: