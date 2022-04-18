Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Meredith leaves the hospital and fans worry

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 has revealed that Dr. Meredith has accepted a job offer in another city, which will take her away from the hospital. However, this new direction seems to worry fans about the end that the drama could have in its latest installment.

season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy does not hold back in showing shocking plot twists that will lead to the end of the medical drama. However, the most recent twist the show has made has occurred in episode 15, after Dr. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), accept a job in another city, which could be keeping her away from the hospital once and for all.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Bailey and Meredith’s fight before leaving the hospital

The 15th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy was addressing the situation of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith, who argued over the decisions they were both making regarding their personal lives and those of the hospital. Where Meredith confirmed that she had accepted David’s invitation (Peter Gallagher) to join his team.

Currently, the hospital is in trouble due to the program that supports new residents who arrive at the place, which after several complaints could end the method that Dr. Richard Webber ended up implementing (James Pickens Jr.) in past seasons.

What surprised many viewers, however, was when Richard discovered David’s plans to rob his favorite student, Meredith, shortly before learning that Levi’s mother (Jake Borelli) was behind some of the reports to the Council and was hatching a plan to demoralize them along with social media over the resident program that the hospital maintains.

But, what surprised fans the most was the heated argument Meredith and Bailey had, something that made her realize how nice it would be to move as far away as she could. Realizing that Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital could survive without her by accepting David’s proposal to go to Minnesota.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Is Meredith really leaving the hospital for good?

Without a doubt, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is preparing the final arc with which the medical drama will close for its 19th installment, which means that probably Meredith’s last story would be working away from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

It only remains to wait to see the last three episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be released in May 2022, in order to know what will really happen with Meredith and about the possible end of the medical drama. Episode 16 will premiere on May 5 on the ABC television network, while episodes 17 and 18 will be on May 12 and 19.