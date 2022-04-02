Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Miranda’s attack on Meredith’s possible departure

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC next week with one more season 18 installment. A heart-stopping episode is yet to come according to the promotional trailer, when a Miranda Bailey doesn’t welcome Meredith Grey’s likely decision.

Grey’s Anatomy returned this week to fan screens with episode 14 of season 18 via the broadcast network ABC, featuring Meredith Gray in the midst of her life’s dilemma. the character of Ellen Pompeo received a job offer in Minnesota from Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher). Something that did not go down very well in Seattle, especially Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), but especially Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). (Spoilers for episode 15)

In Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15, Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey react to Meredith’s possible departure from Gray Sloan

The most recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy revealed that Meredith Gray could be moving from Seattle to Minnesota, which means that she would be leaving Gray Sloan, the space where she has shared for quite some time with many loved ones and where she has developed as a professional of Medicine.

Although Meredith has not made the decision, the news about her job offer in Minnesota is causing a stir in a couple of characters, who would feel lost if the surgeon listens to what her feelings for Nick Marsh dictate (Scott Speedman) and leaves the hospital. The sneak peek of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15, titled “Put It to the Test”, which will air Thursday, April 7, 2022 on ABC, shows Miranda Bailey fighting not to let her go, but the ending of the clip is heart-stopping.

It turns out that after Meredith’s successful groundbreaking operation on Dr. Hamilton in the season 18 episode “Legacy,” the doctor isn’t ready to let her go. He asked her to become director of the Gray Center and Chief of General Surgery. However, Pompeo’s character is considering it.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 Trailer

It seems that on Grey’s Anatomy, there is nothing stopping Meredith from leaving Seattle. But the promotional trailer for episode 15 shows that Miranda Bailey is not happy about the surgeon’s possible move to another city, while she reproaches him in a strong tone that she raised her and that the Gray Sloan medical program trained her. Then, she starts clutching her chest like she’s having a heart attack.

In this sense, episode 15 of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy could be presenting Miranda Bailey at the center of a medical emergency where she will be the patient. This is not the first time that Wilson’s character has suffered a heart attack, as this was seen in season 14 due to stress from work at the hospital. Fortunately, she survived at that time and therefore it is expected that in the next installment she will also come out alive. Fans did not stop reacting on Reddit after seeing the trailer for episode 15.

“Bailey fired Meredith. Why is she having a heart attack because she’s leaving?

“I know Meredith is the sun or whatever, but Bailey having a heart attack at the thought of losing Meredith is a bit of a stretch.”

“I think it has more to do with the hospital that she has spent her entire professional career guiding, facing the loss of her residency program while she is struggling with a physician shortage and could lose her most successful surgeon, than more money. wins and attracts students. I think Richard would have thrown a tantrum if something like this had happened during her tenure. Also, I don’t think he actually has a heart attack, it just seemed like a dramatic cut for a trailer to me.”