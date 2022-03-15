Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: New complaint from fans about the inappropriate kiss in episode 11

Grey’s Anatomy never ceases to amaze fans of the drama. The 11th episode of the 18th season that aired last week, showed a story about a kiss that not only made Miranda Bailey uncomfortable, but also the viewers.

Grey’s Anatomythe long-running medical drama that airs every week on Thursdays through the broadcast network ABC With its 18th season, it recently aired episode 11 featuring a scene that, to some viewers, seemed out of place. Therefore, they went to social networks to present their complaint. (Spoilers for episode 11)

Grey’s Anatomy fans complain about the unexpected kiss in episode 11

The successful series that follows a group of doctors who make life at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in the city of Seattle, throughout its screen career since it premiered in 2005, has presented countless fascinating stories involving each of the characters, an important element that has affected the high levels of audience all these years.

It is likely that Grey’s Anatomy is not currently going through its best moments with respect to ratings, much less has it obtained the rating that it managed to have in previous seasons. What just happened in episode 11 of season 18, seems to be confirming what he said Ellen Pompeo at the end of last year, when he stated that the stories of the medical drama are running out.

It turns out that when Pompeo, the lead actress who plays Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy, revealed that she was looking forward to wrapping up the drama she has starred in for 18 seasons so far, she also claimed that the main reason is because so much time has passed and that there are no more interesting stories to tell in the ABC series.

With this in mind, and considering what happened in one of the scenes of episode 11 of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, when in a conversation between Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and the hospital’s newest resident, Dr. Jordan Wright (Greg Tarzan Davis), an unexpected kiss appeared.

Newcomer Jorda Wright surprisingly kissed Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 11

It turns out that while both doctors shared their passion for special topics in the conversation after Bailey told him that he received a job offer from NASA, the newcomer Jordan Wright gave Miranda a kiss. And as expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans were quick to react on social media, saying the medical drama was missing the point.

Grey’s Anatomy once again presented a messy story. Fans are reacting to two characters kissing unexpectedly and are hoping that one of them will face some consequences as Miranda and Wright are spending a lot of time together. Fans were quick to react on Reddit at the end of the episode and this is what they had to say:

“I don’t trust this new guy at all. Something about him puts me off.”

“How dare Bailey act so surprised? The guy’s been blowing sunlight on his vajayjay all damn day!”

“I need Ben [Warren] (Jason George) walk up to Grey’s and let them know they’re married.”

“But seriously, who kisses their boss… except Rachel Greene during her interview?”

“Jordan kissing Bailey? Come on, he knows that she is married and he did not understand the situation?.