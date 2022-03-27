Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Original Cast Member Walks Away From ABC Drama

Grey’s Anatomy returned this week with a new Season 18 episode, hinting that one of the three original cast members of the ABC medical drama may be saying goodbye soon; at least that was what Richard Webber hinted at.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. Premiered in 2005 through the transmission chain ABC, has remained on the air and is currently on screen with season 18 returning every week on Thursdays with new episodes and the riveting stories that keep loyal fans hooked. (Spoilers for episode 13)

Original Grey’s Anatomy cast member hinted in season 18 episode 13 that he will be walking away from the ABC drama

Throughout its run, the Shonda Rhimes-created series has featured a plethora of characters, whose stories were staples for the show’s audience. The vast majority of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast members said goodbye to viewers over time, leaving only three of them at the forefront of the plots.

In Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. they are the only remaining cast members who first appeared before viewers in 2005 on the ABC series. But, with the show’s 13th episode of the 18th season airing last Thursday, it looks like another star will be waving goodbye to the drama after so much time in her role.

According to the story arc of the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Put the Squeeze on Me,” Richard Webber (James Spikens Jr.) admitted that he made another mistake at Gray Sloan. And many are wondering if this will be the end of his hospital career where he has a long history in the medical field.

Recall that with the arrival of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, Webber has been enthusiastically teaching his method to the residents of the hospital, giving each one of them a position as a surgeon in the operating room. However, the test with Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) went wrong and ended with the patient dead.

As a consequence of his bad decisions, in Grey’s Anatomy Richard Webber will put himself to the test and evaluate his permanence at Gray Sloan.

After losing his patient, Levi went into shock and left the hospital never to return, despite Dr. Richard Webber’s insistence that he return to work, however, he makes it clear to him that this is not the case. between your plans. This situation was not the only one that led the Spikens character to seriously ask himself a question. What happened to him with Miranda Bailey allowed him to question himself about whether what he has been doing is right in the eyes of his colleagues.

Dr. Webber went on to work with Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) on the patient who was attacked by a python. She wanted to put the patient in a chest tube, but Bailey stopped him to do a CT scan. They found that her organs moved into her chest cavity from the pressure of the snake’s grip. So if Dr. Webber had inserted that chest tube, he would have gone through his liver and intestine. The episode ended with Webber talking to Catherine Foxwhile admitting the following:

“I made a bad decision today, and if a resident had implemented it, it could have killed a man. This morning, you said, ‘Not everyone belongs in an OR.’ Well, I created a teaching method, I lobbied you and Bailey to let me implement it, and it may have ended the career of a very promising resident.”