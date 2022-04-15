Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Release Date, Trailer and Episode 16 Plot

Things are about to get interesting in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 16, after everyone is upset about Meredith’s drastic decision. However, this is what is known about the launch, trailer and plot of the chapter.

The 16th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy prepares for a shocking twist in the decisions Dr. Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) with his professional life, something that worries his closest friends in the hospital. But what will he do?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Why does Dr. Meredith’s decision upset everyone?

In the 15th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy which aired on April 7, 2022 and was titled “Put It to the Test”. Spectators watched as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) welcomed the accreditation council review officer after briefing the attending principal surgeons to ensure that the officers had a good impression of the hospital residency program.

While Dr. Nick (Scott Speedman) and Meredith were preparing for a groundbreaking development that involved a medical experiment of using a genetically modified pig kidney in a human body. The reason was to see if the kidney works, which would make it possible to avoid months-long waiting lists for donors, something innovative that could save the lives of thousands of people.

On the other hand, Bailey was losing his mind to see the reviewing officer react to the situations he had with the new residents of the Hospital. However, the interest and excitement of the residents to witness Nick and Meredith’s big surgery made a very good impression on the officer, which relieved Bailey for a time.

Trailer and plot of episode 16

However, things soon took a heated turn when Bailey learned from Richard that Dr. Hamilton had offered Meredith an important job in Minnesota. Now, episode 16 seems to show all of Meredith’s friends upset about her decision and that can be seen in the trailer.

The 16th episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy which will be released on May 5, 2022, will see the return of Dr. Addison (kate walsh) one more time. While Meredith’s sisters and friends will probably start to get mad at her after learning that she’s taking her job in Minnesota.

season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy broadcast on network television ABC at 9 p.m. ET every Thursday in the United States. In addition, it can also be enjoyed on the Amazon Prime Video platform, Hulu and YouTube TV.