Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Sandra Oh spoke about the end of the ABC medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy has been bringing back several characters from the ABC drama’s past, one of the most acclaimed being Cristina Yang, who was played by Sandra Oh until season 10. The actress was bold enough to weigh in on how the series will end.

March 04, 2022 9:47 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005, and throughout its run it has featured a host of characters whose arcs were key elements in keeping the show’s high ratings. This, coupled with the quality of interpretation of each of its actors, including sandra ohone of the interpreters most acclaimed by fans of the series of ABC.

Sandra Oh spoke in a recent interview about the end of Grey’s Anatomy

When Grey’s Anatomy premiered its 17th season in late 2020, it began bringing characters from the show’s past back to the show; who, despite the years absent from the screen, since they said goodbye, still remain in the hearts of viewers. There is no doubt that one of the most anticipated was Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh until season 10; however, the actress has made it clear several times that she will not be returning.

At the end of 2020 and later in the spring of last year, Sandra Oh reiterated that she has no interest in returning to her character for the ABC series; however, she stated that she continues to fondly remember her time at Gray Sloan Hospital from Grey’s Anatomy, the drama that was recently renewed for season 19.

So far it has not been confirmed when Grey’s Anatomy will end. Since before season 17 aired, there has been speculation about an early conclusion, but fortunately all this has not gone beyond rumors since ABC and the production of the drama have revealed clear details about the end of the story and how it will end. .

Sandra Oh said that Grey’s Anatomy will end very well

And it is that the actress that no one imagined, dared to comment on the end of Grey’s Anatomy. Although she doesn’t know anything about the plot details that will conclude the long-running medical drama, during a recent interview the actress who brought the iconic Cristina Yang to life said she is sure the series will end well. This Sandra Oh said:

“I’m sure whatever it is, it’s going to end very well.”

As Grey’s Anatomy heads toward the end of its 18th season on ABC, make sure fans don’t give up hope of seeing Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) meeting her best friend Cristina Yang, with whom she still keeps in touch despite the long distance that separates them.