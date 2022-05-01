Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: What we suspected from the premiere of the final episodes

The final episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 have taken a several-day break to surprise viewers with what’s to come. However, what all fans were suspecting about the return of the drama to ABC was revealed.

April 25, 2022 5:42 p.m.

The last aired episode of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy was on April 7, 2022, with chapter 15 being the most recent to be shown, fans are now anxiously awaiting the last five that will close this installment that will define what will happen to Dr. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and his plans to leave the hospital for a new job offer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: What happened to episode 16 and when does it return?

Since Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 began, viewers have seen several breaks from the show, in December 2021 and then for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. But now, once again the medical drama has entered a hiatus for several weeks with only 5 episodes left to finish this installment that keeps everyone excited.

Since the end of season 17, Grey’s Anatomy’s audience has been declining, which is why rumors of a show ending with its 18-19 season are getting closer, especially now that Meredith is dividing her hours. between Seattle and Rochester in Minnesota.

During the 15th episode that aired on April 7, David Hamilton’s job offer (Peter Gallagher) to Meredith became apparent to the Gray Sloan Memorial staff. This prompted Meredith’s shocking choice of what answer to give to Hamilton, allowing her most recent hiatus to begin with some cliffhangers about what decision she will make. Nevertheless, the return of season 18 Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022 by the television network ABC. There are only five episodes left and the last one will be a special due to being the 400th episode of the medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Is Meredith Leaving the Gray Sloan Memoria?

News of Meredith’s job offer in Minnesota elicited intensified negative reactions from both Richard (James Pickens Jr.) like Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) and a health problem for Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who have been surprised by the decision that our dear favorite doctor is about to make, especially now that the Gray Sloan Memorial is in some trouble due to the residency program for future doctors in the country.

It only remains to wait to see the development of the last five episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomywhere it has been revealed that several popular actors who had left the show will return to participate in the final stretch of the medical drama.