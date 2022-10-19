Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Derek’s family connection with a new intern

The first few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 have introduced a new character who has become an intern at the hospital, but has slowly been revealed to have a family connection to Meredith’s deceased husband, Derek Shepherd.

October 18, 2022 5:52 p.m.

The season 19 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy has been surprising all the viewers of the drama of ABC. Not only because of the new stories that are introduced, but also because of the decisions that Dr. Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) that could take her away from the hospital that all fans know about. However, the first few episodes have also seen the addition of new characters, including a nephew of the late Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey).

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Who is Lucas Adams and what is his relationship with Derek

Season 19 has introduced a new group of interns who have a lot of stories to share with all the fans of the drama. However, one of the biggest surprises of this new group is the character of Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). Confident in his abilities, Lucas is actually Derek and Amelia Shepherd’s nephew. (Catherine Scorson).

With Amelia still working as a doctor at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, it was only a matter of time before the family bond between Lucas and Amelia became apparent. And fans of the series seem to really enjoy the interaction between the nephew and the aunt. While other fans claim that there is a great resemblance between Lucas and Derek, hinting that it could not only be his nephew.

In the second episode of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, the family relationship really shines. All this when Amelia finds Lucas sleeping at work because he has nowhere to stay. And Lucas worries that Amelia might tell her mother. But her Amelia points out that she hasn’t talked to Lucas’s mother in a while. And Lucas appreciates that the family drama plays in his favor.

When Amelia offers to help Lucas, he says he doesn’t want her to play favorites. This underscores that Lucas really wants to win through his own efforts, and not because he is related to more prolific doctors, especially the late Derek’s ex-wife, Meredith.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Lucas Adams is Derek Shepherd’s nephew

Interestingly, the show’s official @GreysABC account posted a GIF of Amelia saying she doesn’t even talk to Lucas’s mom, saying, “Sibling drama aside, Amelia will always take care of her nephew,” to which a third fan replied, ” McSobrinho should wash his own clothes.” While fans have written on Twitter about the photo of Lucas and Amelia looking at her phone, in which she writes that they were cute together and that Amelia was the best aunt.

The actor Niko Terho 26, has previously worked with some members of Grey’s Anatomy, such as actor Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt. They co-starred in the 2020 Freeform romantic comedy The Thing About Harry. Jake joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in season 14, telling HollywoodLife in August 2022 that the new interns, including Niko, bring a “whole new energy” to the series.