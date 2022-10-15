Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Episode 3 Trailer Confirms Who’s Back

Grey’s Anatomy will return next week with episode 3 and the promotional trailer confirms that the long-running medical drama will bring back one of the most beloved characters by fans.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to fan screens next Thursday, October 20 through the broadcast network ABC. This was confirmed by the official synopsis and promotional trailer for episode 3 of season 19. This will be a delivery, which will undoubtedly begin to lay the groundwork for the departure of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), but also brings back someone well remembered. (Spoilers for episode 3)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Trailer Reveals Who’s Back at Gray Sloan

Following the airing of the second episode this week, Grey’s Anatomy shared the trailer for the third installment previewing what’s to come next week. With this, the medical drama confirmed that the character of kate walsh will be back with new stories to the show as she reprises the iconic Addison Montgomery.

Many fans, hearing the news, are probably excited and wondering what Addison Montgomery’s mission will be when she arrives at Gray Sloan in the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 19. Apparently, the dear doctor will arrive to talk about sex .

Recall that a fragment of the official synopsis of episode 3 of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, anticipates that Miranda Bailey recruits interns to create a series of videos on social networks that inform adolescents about sexual health. And for this, the character of Chandra Wilson entrust this mission to Addison Montgomery, as shown in the trailer.

This is the first time that Addison Montgomery will appear in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. The character who was once a rival of Meredith Grey, since the end of the seventeenth installment she has returned to the program as a guest. Something that surely overwhelms viewers of the ABC series with nostalgia.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Brings Back Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery

The official preview for the episode shows Bailey returning to the hospital and taking the interns in for the day, much to Meredith’s surprise. And unsurprisingly, six months have passed since the end of season 18 and Pompeo’s character is happy to see old faces in the hospital again because there have been so many changes.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kate Walsh would be making a recurring return this season. Fans have a connection to Addison Montgomery because she was a part of the show from the first season and spent several years outside of Seattle.