Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Release date and what to expect from episode 4 on ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, with the arrival of episode 4 of season 19, it is possible that fans will have the opportunity to see something different when the characters celebrate Halloween. The official ABC synopsis reveals that the drama continues to be at the center of the stories.

October 20, 2022 11:59 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy, with the season 19 premiere in early October, introduced several new faces for the first time in many years. Another generation of interns has just made their entrance at Gray Sloan and fans can be sure they’ll be seeing them for a long time to come in the future of the network’s long-running medical drama. ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4 will be released Thursday, October 27 on ABC.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, with the eighth episode will be firing Meredith Grey. Ellen Pompeo’s character will leave the hospital for a family matter related to Zola, her daughter. The showrunner confirmed this recently, causing anxiety in the viewers who are eager to know what will be the reason that will lead the beloved surgeon to make the drastic decision.

The new installment of the show is also notable for the return of some characters from Grey’s Anatomy past. As reported last week, kate walsh is back as the iconic Addison Montgomery and fans got a chance to see her in this week’s episode, involved in some sex talk directed at some students.

Other characters that will be back in an episode of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy that will air in the first days of December, are Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Recall that both left near the end of the seventeenth installment, when they decided to work together at the Catherine Fox Foundation.

Meredith and Nick will try to spend time together in episode 4 of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy

As fans await the arrival of Jackson Avery and Tom Koracick, as well as the departure of Meredith Gray with the eighth installment of season 19, episode 4 that will air next Thursday, October 27 at its usual time of 9:00 PM comes with new stories for each of the characters and a celebration included.

The official synopsis for the fourth episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 19, titled “Haunted,” reveals that it is Halloween night at Gray Sloan Memorial. Meanwhile, Meredith Gray and Nick Marsh try to get some time alone. Elsewhere, Levi is stressed from being overworked, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real corpse.