Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Release date, cast and what to expect from the medical drama

February 18, 2022 9:06 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy It has become one of the longest-running and most successful shows in television history. ABC. Its debut began in 2005, and as of now it still does not have a completion date, especially now that it has been officially renewed for a 19th season.

This series is an American medical drama, which follows the story of the surgeons, residents and assistants as they become experienced surgeons, of course, along the way we see how they deal in their professional and personal lives with the problems that surround.

At the moment, season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is on hiatus, and fans are eager to see the continuation of it, especially after it ended with a big cliffhanger. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is trapped in a car about to crash into a cliff. To discover the fate that awaits Hunt, we just have to wait until next February 24.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 cast

After the cliffhanger break, fans form their own theories and look forward to the next season. Although the cast is not expected to have many changes in this season 19, official announcements should be awaited for now.

So far it is known that we will see Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr.. like Dr. Richard Webber and Kevin McKidd like Dr. Owen Hunt.

Plot to be expected

As we have seen throughout Grey’s Anatomy, Once again the team will be facing various obstacles in the remainder of this season 18, so, it is expected that the new and following season 19, we will see driving a new angle. At the moment the one who worries about his situation is Dr. Hunt (Kevin McKidd) who is seriously injured and may die.

Next season release date

Last January, exactly on the 10th, the television network of ABC announced the renewal of the season 19 of Grey’s Anatomyaccording to reports, This program will be broadcasting at the end of September or beginning of October of this year 2022, all that remains is to keep waiting a little longer.