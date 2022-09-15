Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Showrunner Explains The Truth After Cast Changes

Grey’s Anatomy will be back in a few days with the premiere of season 19, an installment that will present the biggest change that has been made in the entire history of the ABC medical drama. Now, the showrunner explained the truth after the renewal of the cast of the series.

September 14, 2022 10:39 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy It is regarded as the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series premiered in 2005 through ABC and since it first appeared on screen, its main cast fell in love with millions of viewers around the world. And although they are not the same today, there is no doubt that they will remain for many years in the memories of viewers.

Showrunner Explains The Truth Behind Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Cast Changes

With the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 and the arrival of new cast members as resident rookies joining Gray Sloan’s educational program, history repeats itself just like it did nearly two decades ago. The renewal of the cast of the ABC series represents a huge challenge, since Ellen Pompeo will also have a role reduced to a total of 8 episodes.

As fans know, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will feature Meredith Gray for a very short time now that Ellen Pompeo has taken her role from main to recurring in this installment. There is no denying that this is a heavy blow not only to the viewers of the long-running drama, but also to the cast.

In this sense, many will be wondering what the change in the cast of Grey’s Anatomy is due to. The showrunner of the series, Krista Vernoff, spoke about the decision of the new additions of Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho Y Midori Francis in leading roles as members of the new class of residents.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Welcomes 5 New Lead Members To Cast Of ABC Drama

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner admitted that newcomers will help smooth Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show she has starred in since 2005. He also said that this renewal is allowing to return to the first model of teaching and learning that fans saw in the first seasons of the series.

“We haven’t brought in a cast of five series regular interns since the beginning, so this is a big deal and it feels really exciting and it’s breathing a lot of new life into the series,” Vernoff shared. “It is allowing us to return to the first model of teaching and learning.”

“Having five series regulars with the talent and the chops and the resumes that this group brings allows for a narrative focused on what it’s like to be a brand-new surgeon again and how life and death all feel and every mistake you make. could kill someone,” continues the showrunner. “And it just felt like the right time.”

“Ellen [Pompeo] is having less prominence in the series this year, and this felt like the right time to come in fresh with a bunch [de nuevos personajes]”.

As for Meredith Grey, it is confirmed that the character of Ellen Pompeo will appear in the first 8 episodes of season 19. However, the actress will continue to give her voice to narrate the story throughout the installment. It will only remain to be seen how the writers prepared this exit that will surely be something historical.