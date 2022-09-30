Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: The ABC drama adds another new member to the cast

Grey’s Anatomy will be back next week with the premiere of season 19. And as the release of the first episode approaches, ABC announces the arrival of another new face joining the cast, who will be related to one of the newly resident arrivals.

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere his season 19 next Thursday, October 6 through the ABC broadcast network. The long-running series will come with more stories and fans will have the opportunity to meet the new characters. Five resident newcomers will restart the educational program that will now be run by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), but with the particularity that it will be for a very short time.

The new character that joins the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, is related to Simone Griffith

As fans of the hit medical drama already know, Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced role in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith Gray will only appear in the first eight episodes to make way for the next generation of interns, the new faces of Gray Sloan who will be the protagonists of each story from now on.

As the official tagline for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 says, ‘A New Beginning’, the possibility of production continuing to include more cast members of the drama as the installment progresses is not ruled out. And missing a few days for the premiere, the network announced this week the addition of another character to the cast.

Among the new interns at Gray Sloan is Simone Griffith, played by alexis floyd. In season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, fans will meet an important member of his family, his grandmother Joyce. According to Deadline, the new character of the medical drama will be portrayed by the experienced actress Marla Gibbs.

Marla Gibbs joins Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 as a recurring role as Joyce, Simone Griffith’s grandmother.

According to the media, no details have been revealed that describe Joyce, by Marla Gibbs, but the grandmother of Alexis Floyd’s character will surely come to reveal what is that painful personal story that always influenced Simone Griffith and her refusal to work. at the Gray Sloan in the past.

Recall that when the addition of Simone Griffith to the nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy was announced, the new intern was described as funny, intelligent, successful and with a complicated family dynamic who grew up in Seattle. However, she never wanted to practice her profession at the hospital for a specific reason. Fans will have to wait for the new episodes to find out what happened to Alexis Floyd’s character, and who else might know as much about this story as Joyce herself.