Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: The Real Reason Bringing Jackson Avery Back

Grey’s Anatomy will bring back Jackson Avery with season 19. Since his departure, Jesse Williams has appeared a couple of times on the ABC drama and now he is back for another purpose which is related to Meredith Grey.

October 26, 2022 9:21 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama of all time on television, with the season 19 premiere on ABCpresented on October 6 the new characters who will be at the center of the stories from now on, after the departure of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) with the eighth episode. But, that doesn’t mean the series won’t bring back fan favorites that left in the past.

Jesse Willimas will appear as Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5.

As previously reported, Jessie Williams He will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in an upcoming Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode. Let us remember that the doctor said goodbye with the penultimate episode of the seventeenth installment when he decided to go to Boston with April Kepner (SarahDrew) to head the Catherine Fox Foundation.

After his departure, Jackson Avery returned as a guest for a cameo appearance on Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. Now will be present with episode 5 of the new installment, which will air on Thursday, November 3 through ABC, and this is something that has led many fans to wonder what is the purpose that brings him back.

Ahead of this week’s broadcast, ABC shared the official synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5, titled ‘When I Get to the Border’, revealing how the drama will address Jesse Williams’ character’s presence in the story, and confirms that Jackson will not be heading to Seattle. Instead, Meredith will be visiting him in Boston.

Meredith Gray will travel to Boston in Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5 and visit Jackson Avery

In the fifth episode, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Addison Montgomery (kate walsh) take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’s relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston.