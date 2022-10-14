Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Trailer, premiere date and what to expect from episode 3

Grey’s Anatomy returned this week with the second broadcast of season 19 on ABC. The medical drama, with episode 3, looks like it will start paving the way for Meredith Grey’s farewell, according to the official synopsis.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama on television, premiered last week on the network ABC season 19 premiered. An installment that will be setting the narrative tone that will carry the successful program from now on, now that 5 members have been incorporated into the cast as the new generation of interns who arrive at Gray Sloan hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 will air Thursday, October 20 on ABC.

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, in addition to introducing future doctors who will dive into the show’s upcoming storylines, will be highlighted by the departure of its main character. Ellen Pompeo. As is known, her character Meredith Gray will only appear in the first 8 episodes of this new installment. However, she will continue to use her voice to narrate what is to come.

As fans prepare to welcome Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 to their screens next Thursday, October 20, Titled ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’, the official synopsis of this delivery that was shared by ABC, could be advancing that the medical drama begins to prepare the way for Meredith Grey’s farewell.

Recently, the showrunner of the program, Krista Vernoff, revealed that the reason that will lead Meredith to make the decision to leave Gray Sloan, is related to one of her children. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s really going to happen. And although the episode 3 logline doesn’t detail it specifically, it could be shedding light on viewers to get an idea of ​​what’s to come.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Trailer

In episode 3 of the nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, the synopsis reveals that Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) recruits interns to create a series of social media videos educating teens about sexual health. The videos, shot at Gray Sloan in front of a group of high school students, hit the nail on the head when a student has medical complications during her visit.