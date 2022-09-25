Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Trailer reveals changes and what’s coming for Meredith and Nick

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere in a few days season 19 on ABC and according to the promotional trailer, it is revealed that there will be many changes. The new interns are welcome, while things between Meredith and Link don’t seem to be going well.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical drama of all time on television, will make its return to fans’ screens this coming Thursday, October 6 via the broadcast network. ABC. There are only two weeks left until the long-awaited launch and in the meantime, the network reveals the promotional trailer which shows the changes that are to come.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere Thursday, October 6 on ABC.

The successful series will arrive with a jump in time. Recall that at the end of the previous season, the hospital was in chaos after Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resigned from her position. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) takes control of the resident program and is now welcoming new interns.

The promotional trailer shared by ABC on Thursday also reveals that with Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiering, things are not going well between Meredith and Nick Marsh (Scoot Speedman) when he tells you that six very difficult months have passed, the time elapsed with the time jump.

In the meantime, Meredith has been keeping busy, and the promotional video shows her welcoming new arrivals to the hospital. The five new residents will be played by Harry Shum Jr, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane Y Midori Francisand it seems that one of the new interns had a very close past to Link, the character Chris Carmack, who tells Meredith that he slept with one of them, while Meredith recommends that he stay away from the elevators.

Finally, the ABC network also shared the official synopsis of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, anticipating that after a long six months, the Gray Sloan Memorial has restored its residency program. A group of talented and hard-working young interns have been recruited as assistant surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as interim boss, sees Nick for the first time since she turned down his offer to move to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard that she’s not ready to go back to work; Levi works up the courage to deliver some disappointing news to Jo Wilson, and things turn awkward when Link realizes that he’s already met one of the interns. With the help of Amelia and Maggie, the new doctors face their first day on the job treating those injured in a recent tornado.

While Pompeo and Speedman are reducing their roles, the following cast members remain as series regulars. the original stars Chandra Wilson (Baley) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) They return. Likewise, Kevin McKidd reprises his role as Owen Hunt and Kim Raven like Teddy Altman. Kelly McCreary playing Maggie, Anthony Hill like Winston, Catherine Scorson like Amelia, Camilla Ludington as Jo Wilson and Chris Carmack as Link. They all re-signed as series regulars on the 19th season of the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.