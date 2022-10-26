Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: What Miranda Bailey’s Return Means For Meredith

The curious return of Miranda Bailey for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy surprises fans with the new plans she brings and her change in the hospital.

October 25, 2022 8:16 p.m.

The final episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy showed Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) furious with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) due to the situation at the hospital and the new interns, since she was the only one aware of all the issues, so she decided to resign. Now, the new installment of the ABC medical drama is showing the return of Miranda and what will happen between the two.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: What Miranda Bailey Will Do Now That She’s Back

season 18 finale Grey’s Anatomy It was hard on Miranda Bailey as she had to try to salvage the residency program, deal with a doctor shortage, and deal with the issue of Ben’s impromptu adoption of Pru following the death of her colleague Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan from Station19), Pru’s biological father. As Bailey also had to deal with the stress that was affecting his heart problems, he decided he had had enough when he learned not only of the end of the Gray Sloan residency program, but also of the crimes of Owen Hunt. (Kevin McKidd).

Given the central role Bailey has always played at Gray Sloan, it would be impossible for her not to return. The third episode of the nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed her return, but it has also reinforced it by developing entirely on her terms. Although Webber, upon hearing the news, suggested that she return as supervisor, Bailey cut her off, explaining that the main reason for her decision to return was the state of reproductive rights following the annulment of Roe v. Wade, which forced her to reopen the clinic.

This particular storyline not only served as yet another reminder that medical drama has always shined in tackling the issues at hand, but it also allowed Bailey to return only when he felt it necessary and he was able to fully focus on what he wanted to do rather than sacrifice your time for the good of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Miranda and her new decisions

Miranda Bailey always gave herself to Gray Sloan and worked tirelessly to make it a better teaching hospital. After Covid-19 left the hospital with fewer and fewer doctors, she tried to recruit new ones, but was unsuccessful. When this affected Gray Sloan’s status as a teaching hospital, Bailey tried his best to solve the hospital’s problems and save the residence, but he always failed.

The last straw, however, was the discovery that while she was doing her best to save Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the doctors treating her were either stealing medicine to help patients (Owen) or thinking of job offers. I work out of state (Meredith), thus jeopardizing all his attempts to save Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. It only remains to wait for the rest of the episodes to see the next decisions that Bailey will make.