Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Who is the new Cristina Yang that revolutionizes the series

Grey’s Anatomy premiered its 19th season in the midst of great expectation due to the changes that the plot is presenting. For this installment they included 5 new characters, one of them is very similar to another that we had already seen in the series and that is the favorite of the fans: Cristina Yang.

October 08, 2022 2:47 p.m.

season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy came with several surprises for fans, one of them being the discovery that Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) have not left their relationship completely, despite the events that eventually separated them in the last episode of the last installment.

We were also able to meet in this first episode of Grey’s Anatomy Lucas Adams, the character played by Niko Terhowho is part of the new group of inmates who arrived at Gray Sloan Memorial to join the new residency program that was established after the closure of the one headed by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). What is particular about Lucas is not so much his mission in the hospital, but his relationship with him.

And it is that in episode 1 of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, the fans of the medical drama of ABC discovered that Lucas Adams is the nephew of Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey), the son of one of Dr. McDreamy’s older sisters, who came to turn the hospital upside down just as his uncle once did.

But in addition to Lucas, another of the new residents of Gray Sloan reminds us of one of the members of the old school, the successful doctor Cristina Yang from sandra oh who left Grey’s Anatomy with season 10 of the drama and is still being asked by fans to come back to see more of her friendship with Meredith Grey.

In the absence of Sandra Oh, the production of Grey’s Anatomy decided to give the fans what they wanted so much, including among the new residents a doctor who has the same black humor and the same talent as Cristina Yang. This is Mika Yasuda, played by the actress Midori Franciswho has caught the attention of fans for echoing much of what they love about Cristina.

Midori Francis plays Doctor Mika Yasuda on Grey’s Anatomy

“My favorite of the group,” @JY26 tweeted in reference to Mika. “Cristina Jr.”, was the mention made by other users of the social network who also noticed parallels between the two characters. “I guess we know who this season’s twisted sister will be,” @photoswiftie97 tweeted, referring to the name of the duo that made up Meredith Gray and Cristina.

Best of all, Midori Francis has confessed to being a fan of this character. While some Grey’s Anatomy actors have never seen the show, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that she was a fan of the series as a teenager and was inspired by Sandra Oh’s performance.