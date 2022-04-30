Grey’s Anatomy: Shonda Rhimes reveals what we suspected all this time about the series

Shonda Rhimes is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the series Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 18th season and continuing to be a hit with viewers. With more than 17 years on the air, she now reveals the detail that inspired her to make this doctor drama.

Grey’s Anatomy It is one of the dozens of productions in which he has participated Shonda Rhimes. However, it is one of the most emblematic in which he has participated completely in its realization. The reasons why this producer began writing about the experiences of a group of doctors in Seattle, is not exactly what you suspected.

Before all the commotion caused by the plot of Grey’s Anatomyexecutive producer Shonda Rhimes, heard a doctor complain that he had to shave in his hospital shower; which was quite inconvenient and complicated due to the amount of work he had and the little time the doctors could dedicate to themselves in tasks as basic as personal hygiene.

Inside the brain of the executive producer of other great series like Bridgerton and How to Get Away with Murder, exploited a universe of images, scenes, characters, scripts and other inputs to sit down and write about what ails health professionals who work in a hospital. As for the time and the series “ER” was a referral and located in Chicago, Rhimes quickly established his doctors in Seattle.

Then Grey’s Anatomy was created, a story full of professional jealousy, ethics, love, solidarity, friendship and hundreds of eventualities that grew to give life to characters like Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) among many others that continue to captivate the audience for 18 seasons.

Shonda Rhimes is the mother and executive producer of Bridgerton and How to Get Away with Murder among other series.

That confession of the doctor aside from the producer, was more than enough so that in the universe of the doctors there could be drama, in addition to surgical interventions. In fact in an interview he explained the real reasons.

“I thought it would be interesting to create a show about smart women competing against each other.”

Similarly, the African-American production company tried to seize the opportunity to create a racially diverse cast, where viewers would follow the characters regardless of race. In the Grey’s Anatomy cast casting scripts, the characters they had no physical descriptions so that each actor gave the best of himself to choose the role.