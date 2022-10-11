Grey’s Anatomy: Showrunner Confirms Which Character Returns With Change To Gray Sloan

Grey’s Anatomy kicked off season 19 on ABC last week. A delivery that promises to bring significant changes in the medical drama and one of these has to do with the main cast. The showrunner confirmed who will be returning differently from Gray Sloan.

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air since 2005 when it first appeared on screen through ABC. The Shonda Rhimes-created drama is considered to be the longest-running on television in decades and last week it arrived for its 19th season just as the network promised, introducing new cast members. A group of newly arrived residents of Gray Sloan who were greeted by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). (Season 19 spoilers)

One of the main characters of Grey’s Anatomy will return to Gray Sloan with season 19 with a major change

Recall that Grey’s Anatomy ended in chaos at the end of the eighteenth season which aired last May. Fans saw Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resigning from the position of chief of surgery and leaving Meredith Gray in charge, as confirmed with the season 19 premiere.

But, the question that many fans have asked since the end of season 18, has to do with whether Miranda Bailey will return to Gray Sloan after leaving office and running the hospital for so long. Showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed in an interview with TVLine what the fate of Chandra Wilson’s character is in the near future.

Vernoff confirmed that Miranda Bailey will be back at Gray Sloan in the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, but she will return with a significant change. Things will be very different for the doctor in the hospital, since she herself as a person has changed the showrunner told the outlet.

Miranda Bailey will return to Gray Sloan with a position of lower hierarchy

Grey’s Anatomy fans are clear that Miranda Bailey walked away from Gray Sloan because she was tired of having so much responsibility, which is why she handed the job over to Meredith. The former boss made that decision with her personal well-being in mind. and that won’t have changed by the time she gets back to work with season 19, now that she’s different.