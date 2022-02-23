‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Promises ‘A Big Event’ On Episode 400

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in television history, and it’s about to hit a major milestone. Shondaland’s flagship series is about to hit its 400th episode. And showrunner Krista Vernoff is promising “a big event.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ return with a crossover

Two months after airing their respective winter finales, Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off station 19 they return on February 24 with a great crossover event. In the action-packed trailer, first responders are on the scene when Dr. Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) car drives off a cliff.

