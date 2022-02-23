‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Promises ‘A Big Event’ On Episode 400

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in television history, and it’s about to hit a major milestone. Shondaland’s flagship series is about to hit its 400th episode. And showrunner Krista Vernoff is promising “a big event.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ return with a crossover

Two months after airing their respective winter finales, Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off station 19 they return on February 24 with a great crossover event. In the action-packed trailer, first responders are on the scene when Dr. Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) car drives off a cliff.

“I’m going to find my friend,” says Ben (Jason Winston George) in the excerpt. Viewers also hear Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) say, “Civilian down, no pulse.”

Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is in the ER trying to save the life of Dr. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) amid other problems at Gray Sloan Memorial.

Fans are excited for the Shondaland crossover

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in season 18, while station 19 is in season 5. Both series hail from creator Shonda Rhimes. And with station 19 being a spin-off of Gray — aside from the fact that they air back-to-back on ABC on Thursday nights — they’ve had some crossover events in the past. But this next event seems to be a little different. And the teaser has fans really excited.

FINALLY a REAL crossover event that REALLY needs to be seen on both shows! 👀🤯”, shared a fan in the comments of the video.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Krista Vernoff Promises a ‘Big Event’ for Episode 400

The upcoming crossover isn’t the only major event on the calendar for Grey’s Anatomy, even though. The long-running series is nearing its 400th episode, and showrunner Krista Vernoff is making plans for the milestone.

Barring an unexpected delay due to COVID or some weird unforeseen circumstance, the historic 400th episode will also be the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale to air in May.

“It’s going to be a pretty big event, I think,” Vernoff told TVLine.

Krista Vernoff confirms there are still some ‘big ifs’

Vernoff admits there are still some “big ifs” when it comes to airing the 400th episode. Filming was halted earlier in the year due to the Omicron variant. If production has to stop again for some reason, they may be forced to cut an episode from season 18. And if that happens, that would leave Grey’s Anatomy in episode 399 when the season comes to an end.

“I actually think the last episode of our season will be 400, if there aren’t any more COVID delays and we don’t end up dropping an episode,” the showrunner shared. “But that’s a big if.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will return for season 19

If they don’t make it to episode 400 this spring, that means the season 19 premiere will end up being the series’ milestone. In January, ABC unexpectedly renewed Grey’s Anatomy for another season after Pompeo signed a new contract. At the time, Rhimes said that she was excited for the story to continue.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to continue telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said, according to Digital Spy.

“This is a true testament to Krista, the cast, crew and all the writers who keep audiences on the edge of their seats week in and week out. And it wouldn’t be possible without the generations of amazing fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and station 19 air Thursday nights on ABC.

