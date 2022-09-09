‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey reunite at D23: sweet video

Image credit: Shutterstock

If ever there was a time to dance… Grey’s Anatomy fans rejoiced like the show’s OG lovebirds, Elena Pompeo & patrick dempsey they met at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on September 9. The occasion? Both were present to receive a very special award.

The pair are two of 14 new Disney Legends to be celebrated at this year’s expo at a special awards ceremony hosted by tamron lounge. Others to be honored include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, and the afternoon Chadwick Boseman.

Ellen and Patrick smiled and laughed as they stopped to chat on the red carpet at the D23 Expo. Ellen looked beautiful in a purple dress. Patrick was dressed in a smart suit and sported freshly dyed platinum blonde hair. Grey’s Anatomy fans responded VarietyThe video of the meeting and talked about the sweet moment between the actors who played Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd on the beloved TV show.

Both stars spoke Variety reporter marc malkin on the carpet for solo interviews. Ellen talked about the new season of Grey’s Anatomy, where he will have a limited role and will only appear in eight episodes. “There are stories to tell. I just can’t tell you like I used to,” she explained. “The show is a formula that works and I just want to tell other stories.”

Patrick, meanwhile, reflected on the filming of the first episode of Gray in the early 2000s. “I remember the Pilot, and I remember how much fun the first season was. And then how it all changed and started to build steadily, and then became a huge hit internationally and profoundly changed everyone’s lives.”

The Disney Legends honor recognizes talents who have made significant and lasting contributions to the Disney legacy. For her part, Patrick not only starred on the hit ABC drama for over a decade, but also wowed audiences as Amy Adam’s true love in the film, delighted (and the long-awaited sequel, disenchanted). Of course, Ellen is being honored not only for being the leader of Gray for 19 seasons, and counting, but also bringing the show to every evolving generation as a producer. However, he will be taking a break from the role this year to star in a new series on Hulu, another company owned by Disney.

To say that it is a pleasure to see Patrick and Ellen together is, of course, an understatement. After leaving the show in season eleven, Patrick returned to Gray last year in season 17 for an unusual arc. Derek appeared as an apparition/angel in Meredith’s coma dream, while she was battling COVID-19. The story allowed many other fallen friends to return, such as Lexie, George, and Mark.

The D23 Expo promises to be full of surprises for fans of the company’s movies, TV shows and stars. Throughout the three-day event, there are expected to be a number of special first looks, trailer premieres, and announcements of upcoming projects.