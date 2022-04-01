‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Subtly Hinted at an April and Jackson Spinoff in Season 12

ads

When Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy season six, they were part of Seattle Grace’s rival hospital, Mercy West. At the time, boss Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) merged the hospital to save some money. While their arrival was initially not welcomed by their peers, including Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), April and Jackson went on to become confident and successful trauma and plastic surgeons.

As Grey’s Anatomy progressed, old friends and coworkers became lovers, partners, parents, and divorcees. In season 14, their love affair temporarily ended when Sarah left the show after eight seasons. Jesse made his exit three seasons later, giving fans one last episode of “Japril.”

Ever since Jackson departed Gray Sloan Hospital, fans have begged him and Sarah to reunite for a spin-off centered around his desire to help underserved people through his family’s Catherine Fox Foundation. But viewers of Grey’s may have missed a spin-off sneak peek in past seasons.

In Season 8, April and Jackson take their friendship to the next level by sleeping together for the first time. Although she felt guilty about losing her virginity, she and Jackson continue to sleep together in Season 9. Later, April falls in love with a firefighter named Matthew (Justin Bruening), who shares her religious views. However, she is still in love with Jackson, but she agrees to marry Matthew after he proposes to her in Season 9 Episode 23, “Preparation Is Everything.”

Ultimately, April chose Jackson over Matthew after Jackson professed his love for her at their wedding. They then ran away together, taking a road trip to Nevada and secretly eloping. While the marriage seemingly moved quickly, Sarah said that she and Jesse wanted to show more of what led her to become Mrs. Jackson Avery.

“We had a whole storyline for a whole series based on that road trip,” he told Insider.

Although a full series never made it to the cutting room, Grey’s has given fans three episodes based on Japril’s relationship. Season 12’s “Unbreak My Heart” followed the couple’s road trip to Nevada, their impromptu wedding, and various discussions about their religious beliefs and Jackson’s wealth.

Do Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams want a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spin-off centered on April and Jackson?

After their divorce was finalized in season 12, April found out that she and Jackson were expecting another baby. In the following season, her baby, Samuel, died of type II osteogenesis imperfecta. Although they remained divorced, April and Jackson were parents to her daughter, Harriet. April was also reunited with Matthew and the couple married in season 14. Once Jackson decided to leave Seattle in season 17, she asked his ex-wife to move in with him so she could continue raising Harriet as a unit.

As the episode progresses, we learn that April and Matthew have broken up, leaving hope for a Japril reunion. Like many Grey’s fans, Jesse and Sarah wouldn’t mind seeing their characters rekindle their romance. Sarah said Jackson and April’s love story transcends the marriage they shared and eventual divorce.

“That relationship, both between the two of us as humans, but also Japril’s relationship, is very meaningful to both of us,” he told Insider in May 2021 before Grey’s return.

While Jesse did not confirm or deny a spinoff, he did explain that Japril would remain a fan favorite whether or not her story continues.

“There are scenes from Grey’s Anatomy and scenes from Japril,” Jesse explained. “Our stuff was his own tunnel.”

