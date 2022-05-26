Grey’s Anatomy: Taylor Swift soon in the medical series? A rumor panics the web – News Series on TV

As the 400th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” airs tonight on ABC, many rumors are swirling around this long-awaited event for fans of the medical series.

The American channel ABC broadcasts the last two episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy tonight, which also marks the 400th episode of the famous medical series. And who says anniversary episode, says event not to be missed.

Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the series, said last February that she was well aware of the high expectations of fans for this exceptional event, and promised that she would not disappoint them.

If for the moment little information has leaked out about the final double episode, which will see doctors face a shortage of blood that could cost the lives of many patients, many rumors have been circulating for several days about the appearance of surprise guests.

A superstar at Gray Sloan Memorial

Internet users have indeed noticed that the names of singer Taylor Swift, actress and youtuber Colleen Ballinger (Haters Back Off) and model and actress Brooke Shields (Jane the Virgin) appeared on the IMDB file for the two episodes.

If the last two are still present and should lend their features to patients at Gray Sloan, the interpreter of shake it upcredited as playing her own role, has completely disappeared from the cast.

Fans of the superstar therefore very quickly wondered if she was going to use her acting skills (she has indeed starred in Valentine’s Day, Cats and The Giver), or if she was just going to premiere a re-recorded version. from his album 1989songs Clean, This Love and Bad Blood all corresponding to the theme of the episode which is called “out of blood” (“A course of blood” in French).

The American media BillBoard tried to join ABC and the teams of Taylor Swift but neither one nor the other confirmed or denied the rumors.

Taylor Swift being a big fan of the medical series for many years, her presence in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy would not necessarily be a surprise. She even went so far as to name one of her cats Meredith Gray in honor of the character played by Ellen Pompeo. His songs have also already been used in the soundtrack of certain episodes.

Surprise returns

This 400th episode, eagerly awaited by fans, will also mark the return of Sarah Drew (April Kepner) and Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) to Gray Sloan Memorial after their departure at the end of season 17. announcement of the episode, the couple will return to the hospital to help the doctors at the hospital in order to save the university’s surgery program.

Jessica Capshaw, who camped for 10 seasons Dr. Arizona Robbins will also be in the cast of the double episode without it being known yet what her role will be in the plot of the episode.

For his part, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) will face serious problems when his secret on how he helped veterans die risks being exposed. Finally, this episode will have to answer the question that fans have been asking for several weeks now: is Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) really going to leave Seattle?