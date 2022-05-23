Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 Biggest Actors to Come Out of ABC’s Medical Drama

In the long run of ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, viewers have seen various cast members come and go. However, the departure of the 3 most important actors of the program was even more difficult.

Since it first started Grey’s Anatomy With nine episodes in 2005, the ABC television network featured the actors: Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Sandra Oh (Christina Yang), Katherine Heigl (IzzieStevens), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), TR Knight (George O’Malley), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Isaiah Washington (PrestonBurke), patrick dempsey (Derek Shepard), kate walsh (Addison Montgomery), who managed to win the hearts of all viewers. However, the departure of 3 of them greatly affected the medical drama and these were their reasons.

T.R. Knight as George O’Malley

Grey’s Anatomy: TR Knight’s departure was by his own decision after little appearance of his character

Although the departure of the actor TR Knight as George O’Malley in Grey’s Anatomy It was one of the most impressive of the program. The reasons continue to be talked about among viewers, especially because of the details that were revealed in the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, by former executive producer, James D. Parriott.

As revealed TR Knight about the decision to leave Grey’s Anatomy, came after his character’s on-screen appearance time decreased during the fourth and fifth seasons of the drama, so he opted to work his way up and move on to other jobs. Interestingly, she had a guest appearance in season 17, when various deceased characters appeared in Meredith’s dreams.

“There comes a time when it’s so clear that moving on is the best decision,” he said in the book.

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang

Grey’s Anatomy: Sandra Oh’s departure was her own decision after feeling stressed and traumatized by the program

The actress sandra oh was playing Dr. Cristina Yang for the first 10 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Her being Dr. Meredith’s best friend where she showed amazing moments on the show. But, in one of the star’s interviews after her departure from the drama, she confirmed that she was suffering from various traumas, which is why she decided it was time to walk away from it. Because she was having problems with some members of the cast.

“To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. It was traumatic,” Sandra explained.

However, fans of Grey’s Anatomy they will never forget the last scene he had sandra oh as Cristina Yang. In which she spoke with Meredith for the last time before leaving the hospital, saying some emotional words that continue to reverberate in the audience: “Meredith, you are the sun, do not let Derek eclipse you.”

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd

Grey’s Anatomy: Patrick Dempsey left the drama after feeling tired of it

Lastly, the output of patrick dempsey as Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, without a doubt it was the hardest blow that the program received. Because the character of the star along with that of Ellen Pompeo, was one of the favorites, especially because of the romance that both maintained. Although, according to the former executive producer, the actor’s departure was because he was tired of the drama.

In the book that was released in 2022, it was revealed that patrick dempsey he did not like going to work every day to film the scenes of the program, in addition to the problems he had with the creator Shonda Rhimes. Even the problems that he began to have with some members of the cast due to the actor’s absences.