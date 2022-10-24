Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 characters that have been forgotten and that had a great plot

While a possible ending for the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is rumored with its 19th season, viewers have been looking forward to seeing some characters who had a huge impact on the series and need to finish their story.

October 23, 2022 10:02 p.m.

The new interns and doctors now working at Grey’s Memorial Hospital Sloan in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, they will probably remember as much as those who came before them. Those who are gone are always fondly remembered by fans as many of the characters left a big mark and some of them were unable to finish their story as some had hoped. However, with rumors of an ending to the medical drama, many are hoping to see some return.

liz shepard

Grey’s Anatomy: Fans want to see Liz Shepard in season 19

Liz Shepard (played by actress Neve Campbell) is Derek’s sister (patrick dempsey), who is a doctor, although no details about his career are given, and appears in several episodes of the ninth season of Grey’s Anatomy. Although Derek and Amelia (Catherine Scorson) have several siblings, it can be difficult to remember them, since they don’t appear too often in the series.

Liz is not the most developed of the family members who appear in Grey’s Anatomyand doesn’t seem to try very hard to connect with Derek or Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Liz could certainly have played a larger role in the hospital drama and perhaps she can now that one of Derek’s nephews, Lucas (Niko Terho) has joined Grey’s Memorial Hospital as an intern and attempts to prove himself single-handedly.

Steve Mostow

Grey’s Anatomy: Fans want to see Steve Mostow in season 19

Steve Mostow (Mark Saul) has been a resident for a few seasons, and when she joins the series, Christina becomes an important character. Grey’s Anatomy fans don’t know much about the interns, as well as the residents, as the series is fast-paced and they all deal with life-or-death surgeries and dramatic personal problems. With so many interns and residents who aren’t as compelling as the original group, each character can’t have an outstanding plot or character traits that make them very interesting to watch. Steve is not as convincing as the other characters. However, some hope to know a little more about what really happened to him.

Grey’s Anatomy: Fans Want to See Lucy Fields in Season 19

Another of the characters that had little participation in the drama, but that many were interested in what it could show was Lucy Fields (Rachel Taylor). Although he does not have a major role in the series he is mainly related to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Lucy is an obstetrician and gynecologist specializing in neonatal surgery. Lucy and Alex meet and break up because Alex decides not to take a job at the clinic and Lucy wants to work there. Since then many keep wondering if she could come back to show what she has been up to now.

Obviously, the list of characters that viewers want to see in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy It is very long, one of the main ones is Cristina Yang, but her actress Sandra Oh has said on several occasions that she does not plan to return.