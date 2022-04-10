Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 Most Toxic Behind-The-Scenes Moments From ABC’s Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy with its 18 seasons has dominated the drama scene for almost 2 decades. But behind the scenes there have been controversial cases involving Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl, ranging from insults to physical assaults that created a toxic environment on set.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. Premiered in 2005, the series of ABC is followed by legions of loyal fans who remain hooked to their screens season after season to this day. While the fascinating stories of the hit show have captivated viewers’ attention, some controversial behind-the-scenes cases involving the main cast have also done so.

In the 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy there have been several toxic moments behind the scenes

The series created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo, over the years has been characterized by its stories full of strange medical cases, a lot of drama and complicated romances. However, his 18 seasons have not been in vain in terms of behind-the-scenes scandals, including the firing of Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) after a fight on set; public discussion of Katherine Heigl (Izzie Stevens) with the creator of the series and even the problems caused by patrick dempsey (Derek Shepherd).

At the end of season 2 of Grey’s Anatomy, Isaiah Washington was fired after a heated argument with his co-star Patrick Dempsey, after the Preston Burke interpreter addressed the actor TR Knight (George O’Malley) with a homophobic slur. Washington reportedly said that was never the intention, but admitted to swearing at Dempsey. Some say there were even physical attacks.

Another of the Grey’s Anatomy cast members who was the subject of controversy in the past was Katherine Heigl she decided to abruptly drop out of her role as Izzie Stevens midway through season 6. The actress publicly complained about the long hours she worked on the film set.

Katherine Heigl complained about long working hours on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

Another event in which the former Grey’s Anatomy actress was involved was in the altercation with Shonda Rhimes, after Heigl withdrew her name from the Emmy nomination, claiming that she had not received enough plot material to justify her participation in the contest.

And it is that Patrick Dempsey was no exception when it came to the behind-the-scenes scandals of Grey’s Anatomy. In the 2021 book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, author Lynette Rice described how Grey’s original executive producer, James D. Parriott, after his long absence from the show had to return to step in as consequence of bad behavior on the set by the interpreter of Derek Shepherd, who, using his enormous popularity, caused human resources problems.