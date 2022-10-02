Grey’s Anatomy: The clear message left by the promotional poster for season 19

Grey’s Anatomy will return to fans’ screens this week with the premiere of season 19. A delivery whose promotional poster was recently revealed by ABC and reveals a clear message to viewers.

October 01, 2022 3:41 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy will air next Thursday, October 6 when season 19 premieres through the broadcast network ABC. Fans have been given some sneak peeks through different promotional images, including photos, trailers, and the respective posters, which somehow allow viewers to get a taste of what’s to come with new episodes of the long-running series.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Promo Poster Leaves a Clear Message for Drama Fans

ABC introduced major changes to the 19th season of the medical drama. With this in mind, the chain has been looking for a way to promote the new installment and to achieve this, it has used the usual tools. The series of photos shared several days ago featured the new interns arriving at Gray Sloan hospital, while the first trailer also showed Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) welcoming them.

The promotional video, in part, also revealed who is back. Characters like Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Teddy Altman (Kim Raven), Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Richard Webber (James Spikes Jr.) will return to the drama with more stories. But, it is the first promotional poster for season 19 that made things pretty clear for fans.

As fans know, Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced 8-episode role as Meredith Gray in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy. However, the actress will continue to narrate the successful series and will remain as executive producer. Because of this, ABC does not want to promote the new installment solely with Ellen Pompeo as it has done in the past. However, he also doesn’t want to completely ignore her, as her character has been the main figure of hers for many years now.

Season 19 poster is a reminder that there will be a new beginning for Grey’s Anatomy

In this sense, the promotional poster for the nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy is trying to unite two generations. On the one hand, Meredith Grey, Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber appear, the only characters from the original cast of the drama; and on the other, the five new Gray Sloan residents who They will be representing the new era that will begin with the installment that is set to debut next week.