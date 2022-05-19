Grey’s Anatomy: the clues about season 19 that excite fans

The season 19 from ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has already been confirmed and could be the last of the medical drama. The 18th season is currently airing in the United States and the series is not at its best in terms of audience despite retaining an impressive legion of fans around the world.

Amid speculation about what may happen to the series, some clues have fans excited about the possibility that the season 19 don’t be the last.

Throughout its 18 seasons, ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ has suffered the departure of many main characters. However, its protagonist Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), continues on the series and is instrumental in keeping the medical drama on the air.

Ellen Pompeo wants to leave the series.

Although the series has been losing viewership over the years, it still retains an impressive legion of fans around the world. Season 18 seems to indicate that the next season will be the last, but certain indications have fans excited. In one chapter Meredith is willing to move to Minnesota, which would be the end of her career at Gray Sloan, but she finally ends up staying a while longer.

The truth is many cast members do not want the series to end and maintain that “there are still many stories to tell.” This has been expressed by actor Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and actress Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey).

This is why it would not surprise anyone if ABC renewed the series again after the season 19. The big question is whether the medical drama will continue with or without Ellen Pompeosince the actress has stated on several occasions that she is a little tired of her Meredith Gray character and that she wants to focus on other projects.

Another option is that Meredith eventually moves to Minnesota and has only sporadic appearances in the series, giving the spotlight to other characters. The truth is that we will have to wait to find out what happens with the medical drama, whose season 18 comes to an end on May 26.

