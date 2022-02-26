Grey’s Anatomy: The creative reason that Sandra Oh explained when leaving the series

The departure of Sandra Oh marked a before and after in the famous medical series Grey’s Anatomy, perhaps the best of all time. But she, along with Ellen Pompeo, formed a duo that could have offered the best version of her with more years. Therefore a good explanation was important.

Grey’s Anatomy has seen many cast members come and go throughout its 17 seasons, but few of those departures have felt as impactful as that of Dr. Cristina Yang, played to perfection by Sandra Oh.

The actress was one of the original cast members of Grey’s Anatomy. She appeared in the 2005 pilot and almost every subsequent episode before her departure. Throughout her time on the series, she received well-deserved acclaim and recognition for her portrayal of Cristina Yang, and her character’s link to Meredith Grey’s. Ellen Pompeo emerged as one of the series’ central relationships.

All of that made Oh’s departure in season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy much more emotional for fans of the series, many of whom were disappointed to see the character (and actress) depart. Even though it’s been almost seven years since Oh left the series, there are some Grey’s Anatomy fans who are still wondering why the actress decided to leave the ABC drama in the first place.

sandra oh he was one of the few original Grey’s Anatomy cast members still starring on the series when he left at the end of season 10. It wasn’t an easy decision for Oh to leave the show, either. The actress had to go out to explain the reason given.

“Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all and I feel ready to let her go.”

Sandra Oh explained that she achieved everything she wanted on Grey’s Anatomy

Although the absence of the actress in Grey’s Anatomy continues to feel, the actress has maintained an exciting and successful career in the years since her departure from the medical series. She won awards and received critical acclaim for her lead performance in the acclaimed television spy thriller Killing Eve, and recently voiced a character in Disney’s “Raya.” She is among the main voice cast on Amazon’s superhero animated series Invincible and also has active projects with Netflix, beyond the cancellation of The Chair.