Grey’s Anatomy: The drama couple that could end in divorce in season 19

Grey’s Anatomy returned with the season 19 premiere on ABC. And the couple that everyone thought would not return finally appeared. However, his new story arc has fans divided. Some believe they will end in divorce.

October 15, 2022 9:40 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe network’s long-running medical drama ABC, premiered season 19 the first days of October introducing the new cast members, a group of residents who represent another beginning for the series. Meanwhile, the path to the exit of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray will begin to take shape next week.

The Grey’s Anatomy Couple That Could End In Divorce In Season 19 According To Fans

As fans will remember, the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale ended in chaos. Miranda Bailey resigned from her position at Gray Sloan, while Meredith takes control of the hospital. On the other hand, Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman were caught breaking the rules by helping war veterans finally end their pain.

That ending, aired last May, left Owen and Teddy on the run from justice. However, before season 19 premiered, the return of the husbands played by Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver was announced. Many viewers thought this would be the moment where both characters walked away from the screen, but things turned out differently.

Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman are back for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy after going on the run. They spent a lot of money paying lawyers to clear them of the charges. Now, fans have a lot to say about their personal disputes, which are becoming an everyday thing for them.

Let’s remember that before Owen and Teddy got married, they went through the real pain. And now that they were expected to be happy, their respective arcs have portrayed frequent arguments that have Grey’s Anatomy fans upset. yes However, there are others who think differently.

Owen and Teddy are in constant arguments in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy

With Teddy going back to work and Owen agreeing not to do anything unsupervised, this meant his wife would step in to watch him, leading to more bickering between them. They both expressed their frustrations with other people and she admitted to drinking more while they were away, but she won’t leave Owen because he is the father of her children. On the other hand, he felt miserable as he ran away.

There is no doubt that the complaint against Owen and Teddy ended up greatly affecting their lives and now they are paying the consequences of their actions. . In fact, some fans think that all this will end with a possible divorce.

“Can Teddy and Owen get through at least five episodes in a row without arguing?” a fan asked.

“This is the foregone conclusion of their relationship if they ever got together like they were never meant to be together and now they are,” someone theorized.

“Can you just go?”

“On one hand, Teddy and Owen’s arguments are annoying. On the other hand, their marriage would be as toxic as it is,” another commenter added.