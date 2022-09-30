Grey’s Anatomy: The gift with which Ellen Pompeo received new actors of the drama

Ellen Pompeo decided that season 19 would be the beginning of the end for her character as Meredith Grey. Committed to keeping Grey’s Anatomy running without her on board, she has gone to great lengths to make the successor generation who is set to take the reins of the show feel at home.

Grey’s Anatomy is exactly one week away from launching its season 19 in ABCone marked by new beginnings and by stories that are incredibly similar to those experienced in 2005 by the first interns we saw arriving at Gray Sloan Memorial when it was Grace in Seattle and was directed by a still young Richard Webber.

Ellen Pompeo decided to welcome the new cast of Grey’s Anatomy with open arms

With season 19, Grey’s Anatomy is giving way to a new generation, one that is different from the previous ones but that promises to make mistakes very similar to those of its predecessors. However, everything will be colored by the beauty of new beginnings and the promise that the fun will not end with the partial exit of Ellen Pompeo.

It was precisely the actress who was in charge of welcoming the new actors of the medical drama, in her very particular and maternal way. According to Grey’s Anatomy newcomers: Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., Nikko Terho, alexis floyd Y Adelaide Kanethe veteran actress has been very kind to everyone.

According to the new members of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, the interpreter of Meredith Gray gave each of them a very special detail. These are plants called succulents that are considered by the Feng Shui philosophy as protective guardians that purify the environment and favor harmony.

This is a very particular gift given its meaning. With him the actress wants to predict a happy start to newcomers to Grey’s Anatomy who will have the arduous task of showing that the program can continue to exist without its main star who in this new season decided to have a reduced participation. Actress Midori Francis noted that Pompeo, who announced that she will only appear in eight episodes this season of Grey’s Anatomy, has maintained a strong presence on the show since the news that she would be cutting her role on the series as Meredith Grey.

She has been so excited and so positive about keeping the show going. She says that she will always be a part of the show, but that she is also very excited to welcome this new group of interns and to keep things fresh and moving, explained Midori Francis.

Ellen Pompeo gave each of the new Grey’s Anatomy actors a plant called a succulent.

As for the nerves, the young actress said that there are many other veterans, including Chandra Wilson (Dr Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), who also stepped forward and welcomed the newest members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast with open arms.

Although Ellen Pompeo will always be a part of the show and its history, Midori Francis recalled that there is a cast of 17 people on the series, many of whom have been on the ABC show for more than a decade, during which time they have conquered the hearts of fans.