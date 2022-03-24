Grey’s Anatomy: The only 2 episodes of the drama that actress Ellen Pompeo was not

Actress Ellen Pompeo has been the main face of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Meredith Gray over the years. However, there are only 2 episodes where the star was not present and the reason was not known.

The program is named Grey’s Anatomyso many viewers would expect to see Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), almost all the time. In fact, it has, but it may surprise some fans of the drama to learn that the actress doesn’t appear in just two episodes, though that’s not bad considering there are over 370 episodes so far.

Grey’s Anatomy: Why wasn’t Ellen Pompeo in Season 13 Episode 16?

The first time Dr. Meredith Gray didn’t appear on screen didn’t happen until season 13, episode 16, “Who’s He (And What’s He To You)?” In this chapter, Drs. Jackson Avery (Jessie Williams) and April Kepner (SarahDrew) fly to Montana to perform a complicated surgery. Unfortunately for them, they were misinformed about the situation the patient was in and are forced to make a difficult decision.

The episode is focused on Jackson and April due to the difficult situation they find themselves in. At no time do we go back to Seattle Grace Hospital, where all the other doctors are. As a result, fans never get a chance to see or hear Dr. Meredith in this episode, something that was too surprising for viewers.

Until now there was no mysterious reason why this was so. The producers apparently felt they needed to branch out and explore the show outside of Seattle Grace Hospital, so they decided to tap into the story of these two characters who were also intimately connected.

However, the other episode where the actress was not present Ellen Pompeo it happened in the following season than the previous one, specifically in season 14, episode 11 “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper”. In this chapter, all the focus this time goes to Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who begins with a monologue about deathbed regrets.

Grey’s Anatomy: Why wasn’t Ellen Pompeo in Season 14 Episode 11?

Although the episode’s story begins lightheartedly, Dr. Bailey soon calmly shares that she thinks she’s having a heart attack. She is being pushed to the limit with all the responsibilities of hers, like being the chief of surgery at Seattle Grace Hospital. On top of that, her husband, Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George), has decided to become a Seattle firefighter.

Interestingly, this episode took place at Seattle Grace Hospital, but there is no clear reason why. Ellen Pompeo was not in it. Although there is a possibility that a break with the character is necessary after all the drama of the previous episode, “Personal Jesus”, where she struggles to find who beat up a patient who ultimately died.