Grey’s Anatomy: The real reason Jesse Williams left the medical series

Jesse Williams played Jackson Avery for nearly a decade on Grey’s Anatomy, but his recent heartbreaking departure made fans particularly sad.

September 13, 2022 11:35 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy has lost many characters since the show’s premiere, but the departure of some cast members has hurt more than others, such as the departure of Jesse Williams during season 17. Jessie Williams he had played Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC series since season 6, when Avery arrived as a surgical resident shortly after the merger between Mercy West Medical Center and Seattle Grace Hospital. He was promoted from recurring cast to series regular in season 7, meaning he spent ten full seasons in the main cast.

Why did Jesse Williams leave Grey’s Anatomy?

By this time, Williams had become a cornerstone of the series, so why did he leave? Was this another case where the Grey’s Anatomy writers chose to ditch a character (one of the reasons the show may have stayed on longer than expected and shouldn’t have continued without Ellen Pompeo), or did the actor decide that ten seasons was time enough? They did not want to continue spending on a character? Here’s the story behind Jackson Avery’s time on Grey’s Anatomy and why he kept going.

Like his character, Jesse Williams was ready to try something new. Williams’ Grey’s Anatomy contract came to an end and the actor decided not to renew it. The actor definitely stepped out of his comfort zone when he accepted a starring role in the new Broadway revival of Take Me Out, playing fictional mixed-race baseball star Darren Lemming, who comes out as gay to his teammates.

“I needed to get out of my comfort zone, I needed to go into a very unknown place.”

Grey’s Anatomy: The Real Reason Jesse Williams’ Exit Made a Big Impact

Since Avery wasn’t killed off, Grey’s Anatomy gave Williams a chance to guest star in future seasons, which she hasn’t done yet given it’s only been one season since she left. His reasons for walking away from the series are completely understandable, since he played Jackson Avery for longer than some television series last. With Grey’s renewed for at least season 19, there’s still a chance the fan-favorite will return one day.