Grey’s Anatomy: the reason for the departure of the main characters of the drama | ABC series | netflix | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What happened to the actors of “Grey’s Anatomy”? The protagonists of the ABC series have come out at different times of the series that has been on the air for more than 15 years. Although Ellen Pompeo, who do you have these favorite chaptershas remained as Meredith Gray, the main role of fiction, there have been other beloved characters in history who ended up leaving the cast for various reasons.

However, to understand the dynamics of “Grey’s Anatomy”, it should be remembered that the history of Shonda Rhimes It has already reached 17 years on the air. It first appeared on March 27, 2005, with rare success on television.

Of course the audience and the quality of the fiction has diminished in 18 seasons, something that Pompeo herself does not fail to point out when criticizing the medical drama in the social media. At some point there will be slips, mistakes and denying they have no hold on the star of the show.

One of the points that has been criticized the most in the series is the departure of several figures from the historywithout further explanation or even with media scandals. This is what is known about the most remembered and beloved characters of the program and that, probably, they will not return to fiction anymore.

Ellen Pompeo as the lead in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Photo: ABC)

FOR WHAT REASON DID THE STARS OF “GREY’S ANATOMY” QUIT?

Isaiah Washington as Preston Burke

the output of Isaiah Washington, who plays Preston Burke, from the series “Grey’s Anatomy” occurred in the midst of a media outburst due to the various versions. The actor stated that he was removed for arguing with patrick dempseywhile the versions from the program accuse him of doing a homophobic slur to TR Knight. The farewell of his character, Preston Burke, occurred in season 10.

Isaiah Washington as Preston Burke in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Photo: ABC)

T.R. Knight as George O’Malley

TR Knight played George O’Malley, who has a tragic end in history. He became one of the most beloved characters by the public, so his exclusion drew a lot of attention. According to international media, communication between the actor and the production was broken, in addition to speculation that Rhimes I would have wanted to discourage him from talking about his sexual orientation.

TR Knight as George O’Malley in the early seasons of the series. (Photo: ABC)

Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens

Katherine Heigl played Izzie Stevens, one of the most respected doctors and who had the affection of the public for the obstacles she had to face. Her departure occurred in season 6 and she was involved in a dispute between those responsible for “Grey’s Anatomy” and the actress, who declared in 2009 that they made her work up to 17 hours during filming, which was endorsed by Ellen Pompeo in 2022.

Katherine Heigl played Izzie Stevens in the production. (Photo: ABC)

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang

While Sandra Oh left her character as Cristina Yang because he felt that it was time to embark on another adventure on television. She was Meredith’s best friend in the series and one of the doctors who generated the most affection within “Grey’s Anatomy”. In every interview she gives, she is asked if she will return to the medical drama and she usually answers that it is a closed chapter in her career, without giving more details of her exit.

Sandra Oh as the remembered Cristina Yang from “Grey’s Anatomy”. (Photo: ABC)

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd

Finally, although he returned in the Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy”the actor patrick dempsey also said goodbye to Derek Shepherd, Meredith’s great love. According to the American media, the star of the program wanted to take another course and that is why she left behind her work in the ABC series. Although he has also been involved in the controversies where he is accused of having conflicts not only with Rhimes, but also with whoever was his co-star, Ellen Pompeo.

Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd. (Photo: ABC)

HOW MUCH MONEY WOULD ELLEN POMPEO HAVE RECEIVED TO SHUT UP ABOUT DEMPSEY?

On the other hand, as stated by Isaiah Washingtonthe actress Ellen Pompeostar of “Grey’s Anatomy”, would have received 5 million dollars to remain silent and not denounce the behavior of his colleague Patrick Dempsey, when the movement metoo was in full swing.

“It took five million dollars under the table not to tell the world how toxic and disgusting Patrick Dempsey really was.”, said the actor, who also denounced that Dempsey was racist with him on several occasions, until his verbal fight that would have led to his departure from “Grey’s Anatomy”.

“Once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘Do you really think so?’, and he said ‘Absolutely’”indicated who gave life Preston Burke in the series.

