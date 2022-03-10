Grey’s Anatomy: The Reason Season 18 Won’t Be Coming To Netflix In March

Grey’s Anatomy has become one of the most acclaimed medical dramas on television, which is why since its premiere in 2005 the audience has remained faithful to the AMC television network, however, since it arrived on the platform Netflix, it seems that interest has increased.

Grey’s Anatomy returned to the screens with its long-awaited season 18, everything happened since the long winter holidays, since then, each of the episodes has been surprising more and more the viewers of the television channel of ABCas well as the other platforms where this medical drama is being broadcast.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is not yet available on Netflix

Episodes air on ABC and then they go to Hulu the next day. This is not entirely surprising since Disney owns both the network and the transmitter. However, in Netflix this season 18 is not available yet therefore fans of Grey’s Anatomy they wonder when the medical drama will be available.

In short, Netflix and ABC they still have a deal for the long-running medical drama. Once the season ends, the episodes leave Hulu and are heading exclusively to Netflix. However, according to the streaming platform’s release list, Grey’s Anatomy It will not air this March.

Despite the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the production of Grey’s Anatomy has been trying to stick to its scheduled release schedule these past few years, so season 18 of this medical drama is expected to return to Netflix in June 2022.

It’s quite possible that season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy culminate at the end of May, after finishing, the full season would take time to reach Netflix in 30 days, which suggests that in mid-June we can see it on streaming screens.

At the moment it is expected that the end of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy be a really great one. What is expected is that the 400th episode is truly epic, and it is not for less, since for years, the writers have been doing a great job. Although there are no details of this next episode, at the moment it is known that it will be important for the production.

It has also been confirmed that ABC has renewed the medical drama for its 19th season, with Ellen Pompeo playing Dr. Meredith Grey, which debunks rumors of her departure. That season is expected to be in Netflix around June 2023 as long as the contracts between Netflix and ABC don’t change.